Storm could bring six to eight inches of snow to the Black Hills

Rapid City will see significant changes in the weather over the next 24 hours as springlike March weather gives way to a winter storm watch in the area as the calendar changes to April.

A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation and cold temperatures are possible.

Temperatures climbed near 70 degrees Tuesday across much of the Black Hills and Wednesday's high is expected to reach almost 50 degrees before a cold front changes that.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued the Winter Storm Watch Tuesday, saying the highest risk for heavy snow was in the higher elevations in the Black Hills.

According to the watch issued by the weather service, "A strong winter storm will move into the region late Wednesday, with rain changing to snow by early Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday. The snow is expected to end Thursday evening. Snow totals in excess of six inches are possible over much of the Black Hills."

After the brief return of winter, the sun returns Friday and temperatures are expected to climb above freezing. The forecast for the weekend features temperatures in the 50s for Rapid City with a chance of precipitation Saturday night.

