Heavy rains on Friday caused flash flooding in Custer County, closing roads and knocking out power to hundreds of residents in the Southern Hills.
The National Weather Service said 6 to 7 inches of rain fell west of Custer within a couple of hours on Friday evening. The rain moved downstream along French Creek, according to officials, which caused severe flash flooding in the town of Custer, in particular.
Road closures and some evacuations were reported by the Custer County Sheriff's Office before water began to recede. Officials said the high waters stopped most traffic, except for emergency vehicles, for about three hours. Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue sent a five-person squad to Custer as a precaution.
Flooding also knocked out power to a wide swath of the community. Black Hills Energy reported that about 717 customers lost power around 6:30 p.m. when floodwaters submerged equipment at its electrical substation.
No flood-related injuries were reported.
Highway 385 north of the 7-11 Road in Fall River County was temporarily closed, according to the Fall River County Sheriff's Office.
The Argyle Volunteer Fire Department said there was minor flooding and water over the road on parts of Carroll Creek Road between Pringle and Custer.
The Custer County Sheriff's Office posted on social media late Friday night that the city's streets were open and mostly safe to travel, but cautioned that some gravel roads in the county that were damaged by the flooding.
The city of Custer also issued a precautionary drinking water advisory, according to the Custer County Chronicle. The city will test the water to determine if it's safe to drink, officials said.
It comes during a particularly high-traffic time of year for the Black Hills, with Friday marking the official start to this year's Sturgis motorcycle rally. Custer participates in the annual rally with its own Custer Cruisin' series of events from Aug. 2-11.
"After a busy night, things have calmed down in the City of Custer and the streets are open…..the roar of motorcycles can be heard again," the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.