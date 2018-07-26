Rainfall that pummeled Rapid City Saturday night pushed the region closer to record-setting amounts of precipitation.
After Saturday’s 2 inches of rain, Rapid City is now 8.77 inches above normal for rainfall. With more storms expected, Rapid City could be on track to match or break a 56-year-old precipitation record.
Keith Sherburn, meteorologist with Rapid City National Weather Service, said 1962 is the wettest year on record. A total of 28.89 inches of precipitation fell that year. "This year, we've had 21.64 inches, so if we manage to get another 7.25 inches over the remainder of the year, we would tie that record," Sherburn said. "I would say in general that's possible because we're only about halfway through summer. It's possible we could get several more inches of rain before all is said and done."
The most recent storms on Saturday thundered across the Black Hills and parts of Wyoming with nearly golf ball-sized hail and some flash flooding. Rapid City Regional Airport reported wind as high as 70 mph. Storms like this have been so common, Sherburn said, that in June and July, the weather service issued the highest number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings in the nation.
The Black Hills region was coming out of a drought when a wet weather pattern started in this spring, Sherburn said. Moisture saturates the ground, evaporates and becomes moisture in the air, and rain soaks the ground again. "Once we get into a wet pattern in the Hills, it's hard to break out of that," Sherburn said.
High pressure caused by dry conditions in the southwest United States is contributing to the Black Hills' wet summer. "We've had a jetstream near or overhead most of the summer here, which is a little bit unusual for this area. With that moisture in place, it's not difficult to get daily showers and storms over the Hills," Sherburn said.
To break the cycle of wet weather, the Black Hills needs a dry air mass to sit overhead for several days, but at least for the next couple of weeks that's unlikely, he said.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the week and beyond.
"We can still get some pretty strong storms and rain. It wouldn't surprise me if we see this through the remainder of the summer," Sherburn said. "There's potential again for flash flooding. It's just going to be something we have to watch."