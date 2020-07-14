Storm tears off roof, floods dialysis center on Pine Ridge Reservation

A storm flooded and ripped off half the roof of a dialysis center on the Pine Ridge Reservation last Friday, leaving the 2.1-million acre reservation with just one functioning dialysis location.
The collapsed roof broke the sprinkler system which “flooded the entire facility” and did “a lot of damage to medical equipment, laptops and computers,” Steve Wilson, director of emergency management for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said Tuesday.
A video shows water gushing from the ceiling into the Sharps Corner dialysis center, which is filled with medical chairs, dialysis equipment and technology. The floor is also flooded.
The July 10 storm involved “large hail, anywhere from golf ball to softball-sized hail in some areas” with winds up to 90 miles-per-hour, Wilson said.
Wilson said medical staff were able to secure all private medical documents and a private security company is on site to protect the equipment. The $2.4 million medical facility has a $200,000 water filtration system, according to a 2011 Journal article.
The center is run by a private organization, not the tribe or Indian Health Service, Wilson said. He said he’s not sure what the name of the organization is but it appears to be operated or managed by the nonprofit Midwest Kidney Network, which did not return messages.
“A lot” of patients use the Sharps Corner center so the organization and Emergency Management department are working to make sure patients receive the dialysis treatment they need, Wilson said.
He said the medical organization immediately called patients to reschedule them at other facilities in Pine Ridge, Chadron, Rapid City or other locations. Patients will arrive at their appointments by using their own car or a tribal transportation service.
The Emergency Management department is also looking into whether the center can set up a temporary dialysis facility by using emergency mobile units, Wilson said. He said he’s not sure if the medical organization plans to rebuild the permanent facility.
Wilson said the storm also damaged other buildings, homes, cars and solar panels in the Sharps Corner area, including at the campus of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation. There was also some damage from a tornado that touched down between Batesland and Allen to the southeast.
Emergency Management staff delivered plastic window coverings to families with broken windows and ice to those without electricity so their food wouldn’t spoil, according to a Facebook post from the tribe.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
