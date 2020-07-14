Storm tears off roof, floods dialysis center on Pine Ridge Reservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A storm flooded and ripped off half the roof of a dialysis center on the Pine Ridge Reservation last Friday, leaving the 2.1-million acre reservation with just one functioning dialysis location.

The collapsed roof broke the sprinkler system which “flooded the entire facility” and did “a lot of damage to medical equipment, laptops and computers,” Steve Wilson, director of emergency management for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said Tuesday.

A video shows water gushing from the ceiling into the Sharps Corner dialysis center, which is filled with medical chairs, dialysis equipment and technology. The floor is also flooded.

The July 10 storm involved “large hail, anywhere from golf ball to softball-sized hail in some areas” with winds up to 90 miles-per-hour, Wilson said.

Wilson said medical staff were able to secure all private medical documents and a private security company is on site to protect the equipment. The $2.4 million medical facility has a $200,000 water filtration system, according to a 2011 Journal article.