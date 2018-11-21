Fifteen miles of lights will twinkle on the park’s 8.5 acres of storybook figures and play sets. Executive Director Connie LeZotte and her staff have been hanging lights for about two months and are putting finishing touches on the display this week.
“We really would like to beat our record (number of visitors for this event), which is 27,000 people. It’s an extraordinary amount of people who come to the park and take in all of the lights and ride the train and help this park remain admission-free and the sidewalks good and paint jobs done. That’s why we do Christmas Nights of Light — to keep the park open,” LeZotte said.
“We have several new pieces that are going to be in the park. Most of the visiting children know about them. We have a helicopter that’s new and a beautiful outdoor symphony that’s so much fun to play on, even for big people,” LeZotte said.
Christmas Nights of Light is Storybook Island’s biggest off-season fundraiser. Keeping the park operating, well-maintained and adding new attractions costs $575,000 annually, LeZotte said.
Some funds from Christmas Nights of Light will help pay for a carousel house that’s under construction in the park. The house will shelter Storybook Island’s rare vintage Allan Herschell traveling carousel, which was made between 1932 and 1942 in upstate New York.
“There’s only five working traveling carousels left in United States now, and we have one of them. We’re pretty excited about that,” LeZotte said.
When completed, the carousel house will resemble the circular barns and stables built in New York in the early 1900s, LeZotte said. The building’s round shape will complement the carousel. The carousel itself, with 30 wooden horses, needs to be refurbished and its lighting restored and will require ongoing maintenance, LeZotte said.
To follow the progress on the carousel house, go to Storybook Island’s Facebook page, facebook.com/storybookisland/, where photos of the construction are posted.
LeZotte hopes the carousel house will be open by summer 2019 in time for Storybook Island’s 60th anniversary. “It’s going to be an absolutely stunning piece for western South Dakota,” she said.
Meanwhile, she’s excited for visitors to see Storybook Island decked out for Christmas.
“We really would like to have guests come through the park and just enjoy themselves. It really is a family tradition to come to Storybook Island,” LeZotte said. “I want people to come and see a place like Storybook Island lit with Christmas lights, because the more people we have come in, the more of a guarantee we will be able to keep park admission free (during the summer). We’re enthusiastic about having people come and see what we’ve done in the park.”