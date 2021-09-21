Storybook Island receives $50,000 for all-abilities playground

Children of all abilities will have a new playground to explore next summer at Storybook Island. The children’s theme park received a $50,000 grant to purchase its first all-abilities playground equipment.
Six pieces of playground equipment will be installed by the time Storybook Island opens for its summer 2002 season. The equipment will be wheelchair accessible and include sensory panels for children with autism and Braille panels for children with vision impairments, according to Jackie Laws, Storybook Island executive director.
Laws said to her knowledge this will be the first entire all-abilities playground in Rapid City.
The equipment is a produced by Miracle, a company that specializes in manufacturing all-abilities playground pieces.
Black Hills Area Community Foundation presented the $50,000 grant funds to Storybook Island on Saturday in conjunction with the park’s Adult Fun Night fundraiser. Storybook Island received the Black Hills Area Community Foundation’s community action grant, which is presented annually.
“The vast number of people this project will reach, it’s very visible,” said Liz Hamburg, CEO of Black Hills Area Community Foundation. “It’s something new for Storybook Island, which is a Black Hills icon. We are very Black Hills focused, so when we can work with an organization that makes us unique, it’s always a plus.”
“We’re helping the capacity for Storybook Island to reach more children (who can) participate in their play area,” Hamburg said. “Every year, we’re very proud to be able to have this kind of impact on local nonprofits. … A lot of good work happens in the Black Hills.”
Storybook Island’s Adult Fun Night raised about $13,000. That money, plus some donations from the community and the $50,000 grant, will all be used to purchase the six all-abilities playground pieces, Laws said.
“We’re super excited about it,” Laws said. “We want to keep expanding Storybook Island for future generations.”
Laws said the park has seen a growing need for inclusive play equipment. Making the park more accessible fulfills Storybook Island’s original mission when it was established in 1959 — to be a place where all children can play, Laws said. Previously, the park had one outdated wheelchair-accessible swing that could not accommodate electric wheelchairs.
Laws took on the job of executive director in April after longtime executive director Connie LeZotte retired. One of Laws' first goals was to raise money for inclusive playground equipment. Fundraising began in May and will continue, Laws said. Ultimately, Laws hopes Storybook Island can purchase and install all-abilities pieces throughout the park.
Storybook Island also continuously updates its existing playsets and hopes to add several new ones, some of which will be wheelchair accessible.
The park currently has a wish list of pieces that need to be refurbished: Smokey Bear, building and tower, $20,000; six sound towers, $3,200 each; 101 Dalmatians, $5,000; Aladdin, $3,500; Raggedy Ann, $2,000; Unicorn, $1,500; Barney, $3,200; Three Men In A Tub, $4,000; Billy Goats and Troll, $3,400; four spring rockers, $2,000; Ice Cream Slide, $8,000; Chicken, $2,500.
The park has a list of new items it hopes to add: Sand diggers to replace those at the park now, plus a new wheelchair-accessible digger, $5,000; Hickory Dickory Dock Slide, $10,000; Crooked Man House, $10,000; Roo (Winnie The Poo character), $5,000; Raggedy Andy, $9,000; wheelchair-accessible train car, $8,000.
Storybook Island accepts donations year-round to offset the cost of maintaining and purchasing park equipment. For more information, contact Laws at Jackie@storybookisland.com.