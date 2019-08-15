Storybook Island is celebrating 60 years of making children happy.
The beloved Rapid City park is throwing itself a party on Saturday to mark its 60th birthday. Storybook Island opened on Aug. 16, 1959.
Storybook Island is holding its celebration on Saturday so as many kids and families as possible can attend. Starting at 2 p.m., birthday cake will be served until it’s gone, the Shrine of Democracy Chorus and Dynamix women’s a capella chorus will sing, and there will be giveaways.
“Kids know cake and they know birthdays,” said Connie LeZotte, the park’s executive director.
For the young at heart, the park’s Birthday House will have a display of photos showing Storybook Island through the years.
“It’s 60 years. I have to give such kudos to those who started Storybook Island and those who continued it all these years. My children grew up here, and it’s a great place to be,” said LeZotte, who has been the park’s executive director for 12 years.
The birthday party is the perfect opportunity for all ages to take a spin on Storybook Island’s newest addition — a refurbished antique carousel in its newly built house. The rare vintage Allan Herschell traveling carousel was made between 1932 and 1942 in upstate New York.
“There’s only five working traveling carousels left in United States now, and we have one of them. We’re pretty excited about that,” LeZotte said.
The carousel house resembles the circular barns and stables built in New York in the early 1900s, LeZotte said. The carousel itself has 30 wooden horses, about two-thirds of which are restored and on the carousel. For parents and other “big people” who want to ride, the carousel has benches.
It may be antique, but the carousel hasn’t lost its zip.
“It’s only got one speed, and that’s fast,” LeZotte said. “It really is neat. I love to ride the carousel.”
The carousel officially joined the park in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Memorial Day weekend this year.
“The family that gave us the startup money for the carousel and the family who helped with the reclamation of the actual carousel both had people representing them (at the ceremony). It was wonderful to be able to share that with them,” LeZotte said.
From its beginning in 1959 as a park operated by the Rotary Club, Storybook Island has grown into a nonprofit organization with an annual budget topping $585,000. The park relies on donors, sponsors, community support and its ongoing “Buy A Brick” fundraiser to operate and to offer free park admission. Today, Storybook Island is an 8.5-acre attraction where children can play among 100 storybook and fairy tale play sets, a miniature train, a fire engine, and outdoor musical instruments.
“We really would like to have guests come through the park and just enjoy themselves. It really is a family tradition to come to Storybook Island,” LeZotte said. “I can’t imagine not having Storybook Island here in Rapid City. It’s such a magical place. I love it.”
More festivities ahead
Storybook Island will close for the summer on Labor Day weekend and gear up for its fall and winter special events.
Once Upon a Festival: Storybook Island’s annual fundraiser will be Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7. All ages are welcome. Admission is $3 per person. About three dozen new and returning vendors will sell food and other items, and there will be an assortment of games. Volunteers are needed to staff booths and activities during the festival.
The festival’s highlight is the adults-only Princess and Pirate Ball.
“It’s just for big people,” LeZotte said. “It’s a sit-down dinner, and you can come in costume. We hope you come in costume. We have a spicy drink if you wish to imbibe, and we have a wonderful group, Seraphim, that does an entire play based on Storybook Island characters. It’s a murder mystery.”
Every year, Seraphim creates a new original production for the Princess and Pirate Ball, LeZotte said. Tickets to the ball are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance. The evening includes a silent auction.
Safe 'N Sweet Trick 'N Treat: Storybook Island is collecting candy and seeking about 45 volunteers to help with its Halloween celebration, Safe 'N Sweet Trick 'N Treat. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 26. LeZotte said this year’s goal is to collect 115,000 pieces of candy to give children.
Christmas Nights of Light: In spite of nights so cold the park was forced to close, Storybook Island's Christmas event set a new attendance record in 2018. Nearly 26,000 people toured the park’s light display. Storybook Island is looking for community groups, businesses or groups of friends who will volunteer during the 2019 Christmas Nights of Light, LeZotte said. Christmas Nights of Light will be Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 1, 6-8, 13-23, and 26-31.