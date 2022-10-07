 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strauss named deputy forest supervisor for Black Hills National Forest

Toni Strauss has been named as the deputy forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, Strauss has 22 years of federal service working for the forest service and the Bureau of Land Management. She started her career with the USFS at the Bridger-Teton National Forest and served with the Thunder Basin National Grassland, Coronado National Forest, Superior National Forest and Dakota Prairie Grasslands.

Strauss has served in a variety of positions for the USFS including rangeland management specialist, the first wild horse and burro program manager for the agency, and district ranger.

While working for the BLM, she worked at South Dakota’s field office in Belle Fourche as a rangeland management specialist and served as a resource advisor at the headquarters in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Strauss took a 10-year leave from civil service while living in Seward, Alaska, partnering with her husband as a small business owner in the hospitality industry. Her husband continues to manage the businesses in Alaska.

She graduated in 1991 from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in rangeland science. Her hobbies include horses and trail riding, quilting, reading and cooking.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to return to the Black Hills and my forest service home as the new deputy forest supervisor. I look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones,” Strauss said.

Strauss will begin her new assignment on Oct 11.

