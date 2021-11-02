Street-level partnership to help homeless approved by city council

After public comment speakers raised concerns about moving forward with Journey On, the Rapid City Council approved the agreement between the organization and the city during its Monday meeting.

The council approved the agreement 8-0 with Council member Laura Armstrong abstaining. Council member Lance Lehmann was absent.

The partnership will go through a two-month trial period through the end of the year. If it’s found to be useful, the $150,000 agreement will officially begin Jan. 1. Journey On is a two-year-old organization that aims to bring resources to the homeless.

Journey on will receive $15,000 in start-up funds for the trial period. Members of the organization will work with the Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department as co-responders for street outreach and transportation.

“Many of the calls for service that the police department responds to involve poverty, substance use, mental health, essentially social issues,” said Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick. “Many of these calls for service do not require a uniformed police officer. We believe at the police department it’s our job to support everyone in our community, including the vulnerable, and I think we can serve them better by partnering with those focused on mentoring, outreach, and essentially service providers.”

Four speakers expressed concern about the affiliation with the Rapid City Police Department and Journey On. They also expressed concern about using that money toward the partnership instead of using it for something like housing for the homeless.

The four speakers also said Creek Patrol has worked to create a relationship with those who are homeless in the community over the past year and a half. The Creek Patrol is focused on providing aid and necessities to homeless individuals.

Mayor Steve Allender said the partnership will take face-to-face contact for homeless issues away from police and put it on a private citizen who signs up for it.

“Law enforcement and the fire service have become the primary care providers for the homeless out of default because it’s been no one else’s job,” he said.

Allender said they will measure success by contacts and referrals, but ultimately it will be from the reporting of service centers who provide homeless services on successes. He said they’re hoping for a dramatic decrease in calls for service for both the fire and police departments.

He said Journey On members will be trained by the police department about when to call and when not to, how to disengage, in verbal de-escalation and other skills used by police officers.

At the start of the meeting, Allender proclaimed November National Runaway Prevention Month. The proclamation was preceded by the Glow Walk, where youth and other members of the community walked through downtown with glow necklaces to the downtown resources like the Hope Center and WAVI.

