Strider, city to unveil Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground on Saturday

Strider Sports International, Inc. of Rapid City and city officials will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday to cut the ribbon on the new Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground.

Officials broke ground in December on the playground at Robbinsdale Park, east of Fire Station 4 by the Rapid City BMX track and the Robbinsdale Dog Park.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Strider Sports is providing lemonade and cookies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Harney Little League and BMX track parking lots.

Features of the Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground include a concrete Pump Track designed for younger riders and a natural-surface trail with skills development features such as tunnels, ramps, cones, rollers and "skinnies," which are elevated narrow wooden trails. according to a press release from the city.

Strider Sports made a $100,000 donation to the city in December for development of the bicycle playground. City officials, including Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler, and staff joined Strider’s founder and CEO Ryan McFarland at the ground-breaking ceremonies.