Strider, city to unveil Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground on Saturday

Strider Sports International, Inc. of Rapid City and city officials will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday to cut the ribbon on the new Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground.
Officials broke ground in December on the playground at Robbinsdale Park, east of Fire Station 4 by the Rapid City BMX track and the Robbinsdale Dog Park.
The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Strider Sports is providing lemonade and cookies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Harney Little League and BMX track parking lots.
Features of the Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground include a concrete Pump Track designed for younger riders and a natural-surface trail with skills development features such as tunnels, ramps, cones, rollers and "skinnies," which are elevated narrow wooden trails. according to a press release from the city.
Strider Sports made a $100,000 donation to the city in December for development of the bicycle playground. City officials, including Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler, and staff joined Strider’s founder and CEO Ryan McFarland at the ground-breaking ceremonies.
“We’re really excited to see this project come to completion,” said McFarland. “The crew at Progressive Bike Ramp company did a great job with the construction, and this pump track is currently a one-of-a-kind design built specifically for young kids and entry-level riders at our request.”
City Parks officials expect the bicycle playground to get a lot of use.
“The bicycle playground is a great addition to Robbinsdale Park,” said Jeff Biegler, City Parks and Recreation Department director. “There are some great features that will appeal to young riders and to those who are just learning to ride. We expect the playground to get a lot of attention from young kids and families.”
For more information, contact Joshua Rundell at joshua@striderbikes.com or 342-0266 and Melissa Petersen with City Parks and Recreation Department at 394-4175