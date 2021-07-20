 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strider, city to unveil Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground on Saturday
alert featured

Strider, city to unveil Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
121520-robbinsdale-03.jpg

Robbinsdale Park in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Strider Sports International, Inc. of Rapid City and city officials will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday to cut the ribbon on the new Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground.

Officials broke ground in December on the playground at Robbinsdale Park, east of Fire Station 4 by the Rapid City BMX track and the Robbinsdale Dog Park.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Strider Sports is providing lemonade and cookies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Harney Little League and BMX track parking lots.

Features of the Robbinsdale Park Bicycle Playground include a concrete Pump Track designed for younger riders and a natural-surface trail with skills development features such as tunnels, ramps, cones, rollers and "skinnies," which are elevated narrow wooden trails. according to a press release from the city.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Strider Sports made a $100,000 donation to the city in December for development of the bicycle playground. City officials, including Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler, and staff joined Strider’s founder and CEO Ryan McFarland at the ground-breaking ceremonies.

“We’re really excited to see this project come to completion,” said McFarland. “The crew at Progressive Bike Ramp company did a great job with the construction, and this pump track is currently a one-of-a-kind design built specifically for young kids and entry-level riders at our request.”

City Parks officials expect the bicycle playground to get a lot of use.

“The bicycle playground is a great addition to Robbinsdale Park,” said Jeff Biegler, City Parks and Recreation Department director. “There are some great features that will appeal to young riders and to those who are just learning to ride. We expect the playground to get a lot of attention from young kids and families.”

For more information, contact Joshua Rundell at joshua@striderbikes.com or 342-0266 and Melissa Petersen with City Parks and Recreation Department at 394-4175

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo heat may add new COVID wrinkle to Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 17
Local

Your Two Cents for July 17

The entire community bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and not just first-responders. The $20 million should be used for the benefit of …

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Your Two Cents for July 15
Local

Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News