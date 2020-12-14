Strider Sports donates $100,000 for bicycle playground at Robbinsdale Park

A local bike company will donate $100,000 to Rapid City to develop a bicycle playground at Robbinsdale Park.

Strider Sports International, Inc., which was founded in Rapid City in 2007, will donate the money in order for kids to bike through the park in 2021.

“We had a really great year and (CEO) Ryan (McFarland) always likes to give back to the community,” Susie Marcks with Strider Bikes said. “We wanted to make sure and give something that bikers of all ages can utilize. The playground seemed like the best way to do that.”

The playground will include a pump track with skills development features like ring tunnels, bike ramps, cones, wave rollers and ladders with the goal of developing children’s skills with little or no experience in biking. It will be located east of Fire Station 4 by the Rapid City BMX track and the Robbinsdale Dog Park.

Marcks said the bike industry has been booming since the pandemic began and people are rediscovering biking.

“With the elimination of team sports, kids are out exploring the outdoors just in their own neighborhoods on bikes,” she said.

