A Rapid City mobile home was destroyed Monday morning when a fire broke out in conditions with 30 mph winds.
"The wind isn't helping at all," Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department, said as he stood in front of a white home with smoke billowing out of it.
Two people safely evacuated themselves from the house at Brookdale Estates, next to Western Dakota Tech, Bussell said.
He said the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found "heavy smoke and heavy fire" pouring out from underneath the home and through the doors and windows. Inside, there was high heat and "zero visibility."
The wind caused the fire to quickly spread through the home and created negative temperatures for the firefighters, Bussell said. The one good thing about the wind is that it wasn't blowing the fire in the direction toward neighboring homes.
Firefighters stopped forward progress of the fire by 11:50 a.m. but will need more time to make sure there are no hot spots, Bussell said.
He said the cause of the fire is not yet known. Because the inside of the home in completely destroyed, the two adult occupants will be assisted by the Red Cross.