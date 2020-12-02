Structure, grass fire put out at Camp Mniluzahan near Rapid City

Local and state fire agencies responded to a fire at Camp Mniluzahan on Tuesday morning that was supposed to be the responsibility of Wildland Fire Management at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, according to a fire official.
"We're not going to let the fire get away, but the BIA is the responsible party," Jerome Harvey, administrator for the Pennington County Fire Service, said Wednesday. "You’ve got to attack the fire, you don’t have time to play politics,” but "the bottom line is it's BIA responsibility and how they’re going to handle it in the future is up to them."
Camp Mniluzahan is a Lakota-led camp for homeless people located just west of Rapid City in Pennington County on land held in trust by the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes. Therefore the BIA is responsible for fire services, Harvey said, adding that he's reached out to the BIA to address the issue.
"Anybody in western South Dakota no matter where they’re living … needs to have some kind of firewise mitigation plan and to take care of their property," Harvey said of why the BIA and the camp leaders or tribes need to create a fire prevention and response plan.
BIA headquarters and the fire management officer for the BIA Great Plains Region did not immediately respond to questions about whether the BIA is working with the tribes or camp leaders to provide fire services or create an agreement for local agencies to respond. Camp leaders also didn't immediately respond to questions.
The call was reported around 8:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Harvey said. The camp is located within the boundaries of the Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department district so that agency responded with help from the Rapid City Fire Department and South Dakota Wildland Fire.
Firefighters had no trouble reaching the camp, Harvey said. The blaze was put out in about 1.5 hours after it destroyed three platform tents, damaged some tipis and burned less than half an acre of grass.
A photograph of the scene shows two destroyed platform tents, seven tipis and a large army-style tent set up on an area with short grass but surrounded by trees. There are several hay bales and chopped wood in the living area, which is part of a 90-acre property.
The number of homeless people living at the camp varies but 48 people checked in on a recent day, according to a Nov. 13 article by Indian Country Today.
Harvey said he doesn't know how the fire began but that is something the BIA should be investigating.
Tuesday had high winds and a "very high" grasslands fire danger, according to a Facebook post by the Pennington County Fire Service. The fire danger triggered a ban on open burning within Pennington County. Harvey referred the Journal to the BIA when asked whether Camp Mniluzahan is exempt from the ban since it's on federal land.
