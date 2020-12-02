Structure, grass fire put out at Camp Mniluzahan near Rapid City

Local and state fire agencies responded to a fire at Camp Mniluzahan on Tuesday morning that was supposed to be the responsibility of Wildland Fire Management at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, according to a fire official.

"We're not going to let the fire get away, but the BIA is the responsible party," Jerome Harvey, administrator for the Pennington County Fire Service, said Wednesday. "You’ve got to attack the fire, you don’t have time to play politics,” but "the bottom line is it's BIA responsibility and how they’re going to handle it in the future is up to them."

Camp Mniluzahan is a Lakota-led camp for homeless people located just west of Rapid City in Pennington County on land held in trust by the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes. Therefore the BIA is responsible for fire services, Harvey said, adding that he's reached out to the BIA to address the issue.

"Anybody in western South Dakota no matter where they’re living … needs to have some kind of firewise mitigation plan and to take care of their property," Harvey said of why the BIA and the camp leaders or tribes need to create a fire prevention and response plan.