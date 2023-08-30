During the month of September, traffic will be guided through the project using flaggers and a pilot car, slight delays can be expected. Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, Highway 244 will be closed to through traffic. Access to Mt. Rushmore will remain via U.S. Highway 16A and Highway 244 from the east. A detour will be installed around the project along U.S. Highway 16/16A and Highway 244 will be open to through traffic no later than Friday, May 3, 2024.