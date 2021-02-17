Student faces disciplinary action for bringing BB gun to East Middle School

An East Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after bringing a BB gun to school on Tuesday.

Rapid City Area Schools Community Relations Manager Katy Urban told the Journal on Wednesday that fellow students reported to administrators that a student brought a handgun to school.

"The report that we had just was from students that they believed a student had a gun and that was all we really knew," she said. "Immediately, our administrators searched and they found the BB gun in a backpack."

Urban said because of privacy laws she cannot discuss the student's punishment but did confirm school resource officers from the Rapid City Police Department responded and were involved in the investigation.

It is against the law to bring any weapons on school property.

"The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds," she said.

Urban said the incident is a reminder of what students should do if they see suspicious behavior at school.

"We had students that came forward and told administrators, which is exactly what we want to see happen," she said. "We are proud of those students and really want other parents to talk to their kids to use this as a learning opportunity. So, if kids see something, they need to say something."

