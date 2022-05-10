Students encouraged to seek passion, develop skills on graduation weekend

Billy Mills challenged South Dakota Mines graduates to pursue their passions, create magic and make their voices heard.

“Create the magic, create the miracles for the betterment of humanity,” Mills said Saturday morning during the school’s commencement ceremony. “This is your time. The American dream awaits you. I await the magic, the miracles you will create.”

Mills — the 1964 Olympic Gold Medalist in the 10,000-meter race and member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe — gave the commencement address for South Dakota Mines’ 185th Commencement Ceremony with over 250 students graduating. President Dr. James Rankin said 307 undergraduate, 79 graduate and 12 doctorate students were being honored Saturday.

Mills shared his story and path to his Olympic gold medal during the ceremony, in addition to receiving an honorary degree.

When he was 8 years old, Mills lost his mother to tuberculosis. He said his father told him he had broken wings that could be healed by dreams, and challenged him to dream. He said when passions and skills meet, magic happens.

“And over your lifetime, one or two of the magic things you do just may become a miracle,” Mills said. “My dad had me believing in magic, he had me believing in miracles, he had me believing in dreams. And then he died.”

At 12 years old, while mourning his father, Mills ran his first official 40-meter race at the South Dakota Mines track. He said he lost the race, but had an unforgettable moment etched into his mind and wanted to experience it again.

Over the next 14 years, he felt “the winds of change” blowing in America with Brown vs. the Board of Education and the Civil Rights Act. At the University of Kansas on an athletic scholarship in track, he ran to multiple All-American finishes in cross country. For a post-race photo, he was told to get out of the photo. Fellow runners said they wouldn’t have their picture taken unless he was in it, too.

“That was my first exposure to global unity, to dignity, character, beauty of global diversity,” he said.

In his junior year, though, he said he broke and was on the verge of suicide. On the fourth floor, window open, knees on a chair, he was ready to jump when he heard a voice that sounded like his father’s saying, “Don’t.”

Mills said he got down and wrote down a dream to heal his broken soul and wings: Olympic Gold Medal, 10,000-meter run.

At 26, Mills competed in the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics. He said as he was running, he thought he saw an eagle and decided even if he didn’t cross the finish line first, he was going to win. In addition to winning the first place gold medal, he won in healing.

Mills said there was no eagle on that track but rather a perception. He said perceptions can create and destroy people. He told graduates Saturday that they will face many perceptions in their journeys.

He said after the ceremony that he hopes his footsteps lead to his voice being heard to bridge those who don’t understand generational trauma to an understanding of it. He said his dream, now, is to bring people together with truth, and knowing the difference between honesty and truth.

“We still have the responsibility of choreographing our footprints in a positive, healthy way on whether and together we come and we heal,” he said.

Honoring ceremony

Before graduation, five Native American students who graduated Saturday were honored Friday with a blessing of eagle feathers and plumes. Seth Bendigo, Cheyenne River Sioux; Justin Davis, Oglala Sioux; and McCoy Bila, Oglala Sioux, graduated with bachelor's degrees. Laramie Volvin and Beau White both graduated with master's degrees.

Jade Herman, chief of staff in the president’s office who graduated from South Dakota Mines in 2009, said she was part of the first class to participate in the honoring ceremony in 2008.

She said the ceremony wasn’t something she expected as a student, but said it was an honor and a very emotional experience. She said being able to see it grow and the campus embrace the Native American community is fantastic.

“Commencement, as they say, is the big show, but really it’s honoring all these different cultures in various forms,” Herman said. “To be in the Black Hills and to have the ceremony, to have many of the students families join us for that, it’s great that we can do that the day before commencement.”

She said moving forward, students should heed Mills’ advice: find their passion and develop their skills using what they learned at South Dakota Mines to positively impact society.

“Take that education and everything you learned about being a Hardrocker out into the world and make the change that way,” she said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.