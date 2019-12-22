Students envision park and bridges connecting Mines with bike path

The Rapid Creek bike path comes within 400 feet of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus, but those 400 feet are crossed by four lanes of traffic, a set of railroad tracks and the creek — all of which form a formidable barrier.
To access the bike path from the Mines campus, it’s necessary to go about three-tenths of a mile farther upstream, to the nearest vehicle bridge across the creek.
A group of students from Mines has proposed a more inviting route, via an improved street and railroad crossing, a sidewalk, a park, and a pedestrian bridge across the creek. Collectively, those are the major Phase 1 elements of a concept the students named Hardrocker Plaza.
Senior engineering students Tyler Rehmeier, Caleb Musick, Tanner Linderman and Elizabeth Jensen (who all graduated this month) compiled the plan for their senior design project, with help from freshmen Monty Christo and Cayden Benson.
Rehmeier said, “I see that area as being a great recreation opportunity close to campus — something that you don’t have to drive too far away to get to.”
Darren Haar, vice chairman of Elevate Rapid City, provided encouragement to the students and plans to continue supporting the project. He said the pedestrian bridge across the creek would invite Mines students to easily access the bike path and to ride it downtown, or to the mountain-biking trails on M Hill. He envisions it as a recruiting tool for Mines.
"You can already get a world-class education at Mines," Haar said, "but if the school wants to be even more competitive in recruiting going forward, it could work on the experience students can have off-campus."
The students estimated that Phase 1 of their plan would cost about $590,000, including the improved crossing, a new sidewalk, the pedestrian bridge over the creek, and a park with a basketball court, a Frisbee golf course and a picnic area. The park would be situated along the western bank of Rapid Creek, in an undeveloped area between the creek and Montana-Dakota Utilities.
To get safely across St. Joseph/Main Street and the railroad tracks, the students proposed an improved pedestrian crossing at Steele Avenue. On the north side of the railroad tracks, a proposed sidewalk would lead east into the park. On the east side of the park, a pedestrian bridge would be built across Rapid Creek to connect with the existing bike path, near the southwestern portion of the Central States Fairgrounds.
The students also designed potential future phases of development for the park, including ideas for two additional, smaller pedestrian bridges upstream of the Phase 1 bridge; volleyball courts; a bathroom; a dog park; and an outdoor ice rink.
Another idea for the future, the students said, is to pave the grass-and-dirt parking area on the west side of the Central States Fairgrounds. They said the fair parking lot could potentially be used as overflow parking for Mines' O’Harra Stadium, where large events like the state track meet currently require some attendees to park on the grass alongside St. Joseph Street or anywhere else they can find a spot. The pedestrian bridges across Rapid Creek would allow stadium-goers to park at the fairgrounds lot and walk to the stadium, the students said.
The students also investigated the possibility of using a tunnel to get across the vehicle and railroad traffic between Mines and the proposed park, and they studied the floodplain in the area to design their bridges appropriately. They included those and other their findings in a report.
The students compiled information about available grant programs, too. Scott Anderson, Parks Division manager for Rapid City, said the availability of funding will determine whether the plan is implemented. The Parks Division already manages about 3,700 acres of park land in Rapid City, including the Rapid Creek floodway.
“It’s more of a long-range vision, maybe,” Anderson said of Hardrocker Plaza. “But nothing is out of the question if we could find some funding or a partner.”
