Students envision park and bridges connecting Mines with bike path

"You can already get a world-class education at Mines," Haar said, "but if the school wants to be even more competitive in recruiting going forward, it could work on the experience students can have off-campus."

The students estimated that Phase 1 of their plan would cost about $590,000, including the improved crossing, a new sidewalk, the pedestrian bridge over the creek, and a park with a basketball court, a Frisbee golf course and a picnic area. The park would be situated along the western bank of Rapid Creek, in an undeveloped area between the creek and Montana-Dakota Utilities.

To get safely across St. Joseph/Main Street and the railroad tracks, the students proposed an improved pedestrian crossing at Steele Avenue. On the north side of the railroad tracks, a proposed sidewalk would lead east into the park. On the east side of the park, a pedestrian bridge would be built across Rapid Creek to connect with the existing bike path, near the southwestern portion of the Central States Fairgrounds.

The students also designed potential future phases of development for the park, including ideas for two additional, smaller pedestrian bridges upstream of the Phase 1 bridge; volleyball courts; a bathroom; a dog park; and an outdoor ice rink.