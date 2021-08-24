Students, staff at Hermosa Schools cut ribbon on new building for first day back

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phase one of the project included new classrooms for all grades, a larger playground three times the size of the turf — which is about 150-feet-by-200-feet — learning commons and new lockers.

“We have some empty rooms and we knew we were going to have that, but we built this to grow into and hopefully we will,” Naugle said.

The Custer School Board voted to move forward with the addition in 2019. Hermosa Schools also added three new staff members and Paris.

Paris came to Hermosa Schools from Rapid City where he served as an administrator. He said he liked the small town feel of Hermosa, the tight-knit community and the people.

He started on the job in June and said he’s been learning a lot of new names, and he’s trying to learn all the names of the students as well.

Paris said his first priority is student safety, and his goal this year is to build the culture up.

“To build that school family and build everybody together for one common purpose, and that’s to educate kids and help them academically and emotionally, socially,” he said. “I would say that culture piece is number one.”

