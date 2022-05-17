Students, teachers ask RCAS board to keep books in curriculum

Rapid City Area Schools teachers, students, parents and a book author against the destruction of five books, and a few for the removal of the books from curriculum, spoke at the RCAS Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

The five book titles deemed to be inappropriate by RCAS school administrators and originally set to be destroyed — “The Circle,” “How Beautiful We Were: A Novel,” “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel” — were not on the board’s agenda Tuesday night, nor on the surplus list on the consent agenda.

Dave Eggers, author of “The Circle,” spoke at the meeting during public comment and said he wanted to lend his support to students, teachers and parents objecting to the books being pulled off the shelves and destroyed. Eggers previously said he will provide free copies of the books to any Rapid City high school senior who requests them.

At the meeting, Eggers said the book ban deprives students access to contemporary texts and deprives teachers of control over what they teach.

“Both bans are profoundly, deeply un-American,” he said. “It is particularly troubling that in the shadow of Mount Rushmore, this sphere of ideas is allowed to take root. The four men depicted on that mountain were all voracious readers — unafraid of any idea, committed to freedom at any cost.”

Eggers also read an email from Admiral James Stavridis, who was the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO from 2009 to 2013. He said Stavridis asked him to read the message after learning about the proposed book destruction.

Stavridis wrote that at the heart of America is an open society that must be unafraid, fearless to face ideas that can be difficult, challenging and in conflict with established norms.

“The worst aspect of totalitarian dictatorships is their insecurity, which leads them to shy away from the great issues we must face together,” Eggers read. “Thus they censor what they fear most. … When a society becomes afraid of listening, arguing and therefore learning, it is doomed.”

Four RCAS senior students, including a student representative on the board and the chair of the Rapid City Youth City Council, spoke in favor of keeping the books in the curriculum. Colton Porter, board representative for Rapid City Central High School, said the books, regardless of how important he or board members think they are, are important to students that were in the chambers Tuesday night, high schoolers, middle schoolers and elementary schools.

He said he may not read some of those books, but to some, they’re everything.

“These books are important to these kids and I think it’s important that these books be proliferated to those kids that choose to read it,” Porter said. “Furthermore, as someone who is leaving to enter the world in three weeks, it’s sad and disrespectful to us seniors to be told what is appropriate for us to read as we encounter our society.”

He said they’re encountering political and cultural controversies every day, and to be told what they can and cannot read is disrespectful.

“I think that our students have a right to read. I think students have a right to learn,” he said. “To my final point, I think students have a right to be listened to. I know that you have sided with administration and their decision, and I completely respect you for standing up for the people that you serve. I also know that you serve us as students, and I would love it if you would listen to us on this decision on future board agendas.”

Kerri Stover, an English teacher at Central High School, said books are a tool in her classroom that allows her to connect with students. She also said after about 25 years working in the district, she’s accustomed to criticism about teachers, but recent criticism feels personal.

She said it bothers her that people who don’t know her question her professional integrity because she’s open to putting difficult and sometimes controversial material in the hands of students.

“It’s obvious that some do not trust teachers, or students ,with challenging, raw, uncomfortable reading materials,” she said. “This lack of trust, based on what I truly do not know, minimizes teachers’ professionalism, underestimates students’ intelligence and common sense, and undermines their desire to grow up and learn and find a place in life. Most students are a lot wiser and more street savvy than some grownups choose to believe.”

Florence Thompson, president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, said she thinks the board has done a good job and showed courage. She said she thinks they’ve tried to see all sides and find the right path through.

A parent said it’s the parents’ job to raise their children with the bias they see fit, and it’s not teachers’ jobs to parent students. She said teachers have the sacred duty to offer the highest educational standard, to protect children from abuse and respect the rights of parents.

Sabrina Johnson, a teacher in the district, said she listens to the board meetings at home but could no longer be a bystander, and believes instead of attacks, people should present solutions. She said she doesn’t always agree with the board, but she’s met with a few of the members a couple times and has had good discussions.

She also said the “mass exodus” of teachers is worrisome, but low pay, burnout and attrition isn’t new.

During the meeting, Board member Amy Policky suggested sending a statement or press release out regarding the search for a new superintendent in response to a question during public comment, especially with interviews set up later in May. The information may be sent in a press release, statement or board bulletin in the future.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.