You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sturgis airport receives $1.2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant
alert top story

Sturgis airport receives $1.2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant

{{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis Municipal Airport has received a $1.2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant that will be used to build six T-Hangers.

“(The hangars) are extremely important since there's no more room for airplanes,” Director of Planning and Permitting Dave Smith said Tuesday after the airport learned it had received the grant. “We have them stuffed in every corner possible.”

He said the airport sees an average of 150 take offs and landings a week.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday a total of $273 million in grants for 181 airports in 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau and Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

Other airports receiving grants in the state are at Pierre ($1.3 million), Vermillion ($998,000), De Smet ($804,000), Milbank ($646,000), Platte ($577,000), Britton ($398,000), Yankton ($353,000), Mitchell ($331,000) and Tea ($130,000).

The money is to be used for”a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects,” ranging from purchasing rescue aircraft and firefighting equipment to repairing runways and taxiways, according to the press release.

At a July 8 Sturgis City Council meeting, councilors approved a bid to construct the hangars at the airport with this funding, which comes from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and the CARES Act.

Smith said that four of the T-Hangars will generate $150-$175 per month per hangar and the others will generate about $200-250 each.

Smith said Tuesday that the airport now has 15 hangars with three under construction — the three under construction are not part of the six to be built.

The new hangars will be big enough to hold Beechcraft twin duke planes, he said.

The Sturgis Municipal Airport is located at 13345 Alkali Road.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News