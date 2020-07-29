Sturgis airport receives $1.2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis Municipal Airport has received a $1.2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant that will be used to build six T-Hangers.

“(The hangars) are extremely important since there's no more room for airplanes,” Director of Planning and Permitting Dave Smith said Tuesday after the airport learned it had received the grant. “We have them stuffed in every corner possible.”

He said the airport sees an average of 150 take offs and landings a week.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday a total of $273 million in grants for 181 airports in 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau and Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

Other airports receiving grants in the state are at Pierre ($1.3 million), Vermillion ($998,000), De Smet ($804,000), Milbank ($646,000), Platte ($577,000), Britton ($398,000), Yankton ($353,000), Mitchell ($331,000) and Tea ($130,000).

The money is to be used for”a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects,” ranging from purchasing rescue aircraft and firefighting equipment to repairing runways and taxiways, according to the press release.