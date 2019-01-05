STURGIS | Cuts in fire protection and ambulance services could be forthcoming for some Meade County residents after voters turned down the establishment of new tax districts designed to help fund those services.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said city and county leaders will need to search for a way to provide services in an era when some patients are unable to pay or when private insurance or Medicaid or Medicare don't cover the entire cost of ambulance services.
“There’s going to be a lot of discussion,” Ainslie said. “The council is going to have to figure out what to do, because the reality is it (ambulance service) has to operate in the black.”
Last year, Ainslie said the Sturgis Ambulance operated at an estimated $85,000 deficit in spite of the city appropriating $100,000 for the service as it had in each of the last five years.
Another $100,000 yearly will be needed to buy new ambulances as the current fleet of six reaches its mileage maximums, he said.
The Dec. 18 election would have been the first step in forming fire and ambulance districts in two west-central Meade County precincts, currently served by Sturgis Ambulance.
Both proposed districts are located in the southwest corner of Meade County, excluding the city of Sturgis but including the municipality of Buffalo Chip and extending southeast of Sturgis to Tilford and north to the Butte County border.
Other areas of expansive Meade County are covered by ambulance services based in Newell, Enning and Faith to the north and east, and services based in Piedmont and Rapid City to the southeast.
According to information provided by the city, the proposed districts currently account for about 20 percent of calls for service provided by the Sturgis ambulance. Overall, calls for service have increased more than 50 percent in the period between 2011 and 2016.
If the fire and ambulance district proposals had passed on Dec. 18, another election would have been held to establish governing boards for each fire and ambulance district.
The boards would have then met and decided whether to contract with the city of Sturgis, set their own services, or go with someone else, Ainslie said.
With less than 400 voters participating in each district, the proposed districts were voted down. The tally was 178-168 in one district, with 199-171 in another.
Ainslie said if approved, the new district boards would have set a budget and a tax rate to fund the fire and ambulance services. The inability for voters to know what a new district might cost to operate could have contributed to the defeat, he said.
State statute allows a maximum mill levy of 60 cents per $100,000 of assessed property valuation to cover the cost of a fire or ambulance district.
Information presented to voters prior to the election said a levy of $137 per $100,000 of assessed valuation could have provided $250,000 in funding for ambulance services.
Ainslie said the defeat of the proposed fire and ambulance districts means the city will have to look at ways to reduce costs and/or raise additional funds.
For instance, he said, the current fleet of six ambulances will likely be reduced to four vehicles.
“There’s going to be a lot of discussion about this,” he said.
The city is not alone when it comes to funding for ambulance services.
Last month, the Rapid City Council approved a resolution writing off $1.7 million in unpaid ambulance bills deemed uncollectible.
“The reality is, this is a statewide issue,” Ainslie said. There’s a lot of places trying to figure out how to fund fire and ambulance services.”
Newly-elected Meade County Commission Chairman Tom Seaman of Black Hawk said the majority of county residents already pay for fire and ambulance services either through levies paid to established districts in rural areas of the county and through sales tax paid to the city of Sturgis.
Seaman and Commissioner Doreen Creed of Sturgis are joined by three new commissioners elected in November. The new commission’s first meeting as a group was Jan. 2.
“The county has done pretty much all we can do,” Seaman said. “We gave those (proposed new) districts the opportunity to make a decision.”
Residents of the districts around Sturgis can re-petition for another vote, he said.
“I kind of doubt the county is going to want to finance another election based on the results of the first one,” he said.
The start of 2019 will see the Sturgis Ambulance providing services in and around Sturgis, while the debate on paying for those services continues.
“We need to figure out how we’re going to sustain the system, because we can’t do it all,” Ainslie said.