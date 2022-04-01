 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sturgis announces new rally director

Tammy Even-Cordell

Tammy Even-Cordell was announced as the new Rally and Events Director for the city of Sturgis.

 Provided

The City of Sturgis announced Tammy Even-Cordell as their new Rally and Events Director Thursday.

Even-Cordell, current assistant director for Rally and Events, will replace the current director, Jerry Cole, upon his retirement in May. 

Even-Cordell brings more than 10 years’ experience in tourism and event management to the role, both within the motorcycle industry and with local event promotions. Previous event experience includes Biketoberfest, Daytona Bike Week festivals, Harley-Davidson Rally Point, and her work with the Sturgis Rally as assistant director.

In addition to her events background, she also brings retail and municipal knowledge, having worked with the city in both the City Manager and City Attorney’s offices. Her retail experience will allow the rally to expand their branding and merchandising efforts, according to a press release.

Mayor Mark Carstensen said her experience with the city will provide valuable knowledge of sponsorship relationships and fulfillment requirements necessary to meet expectations.

People are also reading…

“I look forward to what she can accomplish with events during the Rally, and year-round for our residents,” he said.

Downtown BID President Mark Bruch anticipates her relationships built with the city over the years will provide valuable resources in her new position.

“Tammy has worked hard to promote Sturgis as a premier tourism destination, while not losing sight of the needs of our local community,” he said. “I congratulate her and look forward to working with her to continue to promote events here in Sturgis.”

Even-Cordell also spearheaded the Sturgis Hometown Marketplace initiative, providing a year-round incubator venue for more than 40 small and micro craft businesses. Her work with the Sturgis Strong and Good Deeds programs was instrumental in building community support and shoring up retail during the recent pandemic. She also was instrumental in the success of the first annual Sturgis Challenge for Charities Gala.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie praised Even-Cordell’s communication and coordination skills and said they will “allow the city to more efficiently and more effectively meet the needs of our visitors during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and all the other events the City promotes.”

Even-Cordell will be working closely with  Cole in the weeks leading up to his retirement to ensure a smooth transition.

