STURGIS | Rick Jacobs isn't sure how his business, Jacobs Auto Repair, will be portrayed on the Discovery Channel reality-television series "Garage Rehab," set for broadcast at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
He does know he isn't cut out for a career under the bright lights and in front of a camera.
"I'm not much for TV," he said.
According to the cable network’s website, "Garage Rehab" host Richard Rawlings and his team, including project manager Russell Holmes and garage designer Chris Stephens, travel the country looking for shops in need of help.
Jacobs said show producers were looking for an automotive garage from Sturgis to feature on the show.
The inside-and-out makeover was accomplished in a frenetic eight days last summer.
Just a few of the visible changes include new paint and signage, revamped shop and office space, and a motoring-themed wind-chime sculpture in the parking lot of the business at 1412 Junction Ave. near downtown Sturgis.
The two-hour show will be repeated at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The Buffalo Chip amphitheater Speakeasy will host a watch party on Tuesday from about 5:45 p.m. through the end of the show at 8 p.m., according to Buffalo Chip spokeswoman Nyla Griffith.
“We've invited Rick Jacobs and his friends to come out to the Chip to watch the show next Tuesday evening,” she said in an email.