Sturgis Brown High School is on what an administrative assistant at the school termed a "soft lockdown."
"The students are learning in the classroom," she said, "We just have the doors locked."
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, reached in a meeting in Pierre, confirmed he is in communication with the Sturgis Police Chief.
Phone calls to the chief have not been returned.
An assistant in the superintendent's office said the district was not releasing information on any lock down at this time.
