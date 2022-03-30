Sturgis candidates file lawsuit against city, city manager

Three candidates for municipal office in Sturgis have filed a lawsuit against the city and City Manager Daniel Ainslie, alleging the office of city manager is not legal and that Ainslie should pay back all of his salary and benefits since he was hired in 2011.

An attorney representing Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz filed the lawsuit in Meade County Circuit Court on March 18. Tammy Bohn is a candidate for mayor, running against incumbent Mayor Mark Carstensen. Her husband Justin is running against incumbent Kevin Forrester for a seat on City Council Ward 4. Vasknetz is running against incumbent Mike Bachland for the Ward 1 seat.

The lawsuit alleges that an election held in April 2007 which authorized the city of Sturgis to hire a city manager was improperly called using a different statute under South Dakota Codified Law. The plaintiffs claim that because the election procedure was allegedly called under a different statute, the effect invalidates the city manager position.

"The 2007 Election did not create an office of City Manager for Sturgis," the lawsuit states. "Sturgis has no office of City Manager... the election had no effect."

Sturgis has employed two city managers since the April 2007 election. David Boone was the first city manager and Ainslie was the second when he was hired in 2011.

The lawsuit only mentions Ainslie by name, and alleges that his employment with the city is "without authority of law because the office of City Manager has not yet been lawfully established," and Ainslie's compensation and benefits since he was hired were "without any lawful authority to do so."

The Bohns and Vasknetz are requesting a judge to invalidate the April 2007 election and eliminate the position of city manager in Sturgis. The plaintiffs are also requesting that Ainslie repay his salary and benefits that he earned since he was hired in 2011. They make no claim against Boone's salary.

This is not the first occurrence where the plaintiffs have questioned the office of city manager. The Bohns, who own Sturgis Guns, and Vasknetz, who is the former city director of the Sturgis Rally and Events Department, filed a petition in December requesting an election to change municipal government from one with a city manager to one without.

Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno rejected the form of government petitions in mid-January saying the question posed was not subject to referendum.

The Bohns and Vasknetz filed another lawsuit challenging the city's decision to reject the petition. In February, Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull ruled the petition was invalid.

Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall said previously that the petitioners’ real intent was to make the issue about the person who serves as city manager and not necessarily about the office of city manager.

During a candidate forum Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center, Carstensen said the lawsuit was political, but Vasknetz responded it was not political. The City Council members involved in the lawsuit as well as the Bohns and Vasknetz would not comment further on the merits of the lawsuit.

Wednesday, Carstensen sent out a press release on city of Sturgis letterhead with the city's response to the lawsuit. The release printed the original February 2007 petition to change municipal government and showed that the citizens of Sturgis voted in favor of the petition by a margin of 61.14%.

Carstensen said the Bohns and Vasknetz are "trying to undo the will of the people."

"Their action threatens to damage the city's relationship with employees, creditors and rally sponsors," Carstensen said in the release. "The city will vigorously resist the lawsuit and defend the best interests of the citizens of Sturgis."

No hearing date on the lawsuit has been set. Sturgis municipal elections are scheduled for April 12.

