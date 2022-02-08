Sturgis City Council agrees to negotiate land purchase for possible outdoor water park

The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved Monday to begin negotiations for the purchase of 77 acres of land just southeast of city limits for future development projects, including a possible outdoor water park.

The negotiations for the purchase will be handled by the city's Legal and Finance Committee before being sent back to the city council for approval.

The property is owned by Dave Richards and has an asking price of $2.2 million. It is located along Junction Avenue as it leads to Vanocker Canyon in southeast Sturgis. The land is just outside of the city limits and would need to be annexed for the city to purchase it.

According to city documents, the parcel includes a large portion of flood plain, which would limit development. Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen estimated Monday that the flood plain occupies approximately 20 acres.

Additional concerns include the suitability of the land for heavy development because of underlying amounts of gypsum — a soft, powdery mineral — and the proximity to trails leading to public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management property.

Richards addressed the city council on Monday with assistance from his real estate agent Bob Bertolotto. Richards had commissioned a geological survey of the property and said engineers drilled 11 holes looking for the concentration of gypsum. Richards said the amounts of gypsum are much lower than originally thought, but did not publicly say Monday how much gypsum was found in the property.

"The city has all of those documents that the council can review," he said.

The Lakeside Adventure Park was originally planned for the former Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ballpark Road, but it was met with opposition from some neighbors.

At a Jan. 10 public meeting, the Sturgis Outdoor Aquatics Committee revealed three options for the lakeside park that could be built at the fairgrounds. However, the possibility of purchasing the Richards property were also revealed.

Richards said he would prefer for the city to purchase the property for future development, including the water park, and that he would negotiate a substantial discount for the city.

"If it were to go to some other developer, you never know what they might build," he said Monday. "I would really prefer that the city buy it."

According to city documents, Richards offered to show the property to interested members of the city council and the public on Jan. 11.

Members of the Outdoor Aquatic Committee discussed the Richards property versus the Sturgis Fairgrounds and unanimously recommended to the city council that the property be purchased and used for the development of the lakeside adventure park and associated residential and commercial development.

Carstensen said the council's approval on Monday to allow the Legal and Finance Committee to begin negotiations is the first step of many to bring the development to fruition.

"At this point, I view the purchase of the land and the development of the park as separate issues," he said.

He said purchasing the land will provide opportunities for economic development and if the water park works there, then the council will get to that step.

This is not the first time the city considered purchasing large amounts of property for development. In 2012, the city purchased 60 acres of land from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department. The land, located in southwest Sturgis, is known as the Marcotte Property.

In September 2020, the city announced plans to sell a portion of the Marcotte Property to a developer for a 94-lot residential neighborhood. The development called for building a neighborhood park, a splash pad/aquatics area, batting cages and trails.

After receiving a petition against the planned development of the Marcotte Property, Sturgis voters came to the polls in March 2021 and defeated the plan. The Marcotte Property will remain vacant and undeveloped for at least five years following the election results.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

