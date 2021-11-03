Sturgis City Council agrees to purchase rally trademarks

The long-standing legal dispute to the rights of using trademarks, logos and phrases for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may finally be coming to an end after the Sturgis City Council unanimously approved Wednesday a $90,000 agreement to purchase trademark and goodwill assets of the defunct nonprofit, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Inc. (SMRI).

The agreement between the city of Sturgis and First Interstate Bank is for the city to pay the bank $75,000 for the purchase of 12 trademarks "and goodwill associated with the trademarks" that were surrendered to the bank by SMRI. First Interstate Bank holds a default lien on SMRI's property for debts incurred during SMRI's existence.

Additionally, the city of Sturgis agreed to pay $15,000 to McPherson Auction and Realty Company for terminating an auction that was planned to sell the old trademarks.

City Attorney Mark Marshall said First Interstate Bank acknowledged that four organizations — the city of Sturgis, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Motorcycles, Inc., and Good Sports, Inc. — had rights to SMRI's intellectual property should SMRI default on their financial obligations to the bank.

With the impending dissolution of SMRI, the organization voluntarily surrendered its assets to creditors and defaulted on its debt to First Interstate Bank. Marshall said that the four organizations that held the rights to SMRI's intellectual property did not assume the debt or purchase the property.

When First Interstate Bank released their lien on the 12 trademarks, the trademarks were put up for an online auction. The original auction date was set to begin Oct. 8, with bidding ending on Oct. 20. However, a problem with the auction house's website delayed the closing date to Oct. 27.

Marshall sent an Oct. 21 letter to an attorney representing First Interstate Bank requesting the auction be stopped, which was granted. The auction to that point had garnered no bids.

The city began negotiations with the bank for a settlement offer for the rights to the 12 trademarks. The city council approved the settlement agreement Wednesday.

Marshall said the three other interested parties, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Motorcycles, Inc., and Good Sports, Inc., have indicated they have no intent to purchase the rights, but waivers will need to be obtained from the three parties before the agreement with the bank is final. The city and the bank have set a Dec. 5 deadline to receive the waivers.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

