Sturgis City Council approves mass testing following annual motorcycle rally in August

Up to 1,300 COVID-19 tests will be available for Sturgis residents after the city’s 80th annual rally in August that typically draws hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie presented the initiative during the city council meeting on Monday evening. The council approved it unanimously.

“I think there’s an opportunity for the entire state of South Dakota,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said. “This is an opportunity to gather more data from a swatch of a population from the United States — that’s where I’d like to get to.”

According to Ainslie’s report, the city began developing ideas to protect its residents when it made the decision to continue with the rally during its meeting June 15. The rally is slated to be from Aug. 7-16.

The report states that asymptomatic front-line residents would be able to be tested following the rally.

Ainslie said the parameters for the initiative will be released Friday.