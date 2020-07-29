Sturgis City Council approves tax district; road closures, open container for Mustang Rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis City Council unanimously approved Tax Increment Finance District No. 17 during its special meeting Monday.

According to a city council report, the district is being established to fund a portion of the street reconstruction and utility infrastructure costs of Katie Lane. Additional lots would also be created for low density housing.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the area was just annexed into the city as of the last council meeting and the vote Monday would allow the city to proceed with developments.

Ainslie said the additional road improvements wouldn’t include sidewalk, curb or gutter.

“It would expand the city’s tax bases and the city’s limits would go to the U.S. Forest Service, which has been another long-time goal of the city,” he said.

He also said the city anticipates paying off the TIF in seven years, and that it would be self-funded.

Ainslie said it would be repaid at a 5% interest rate from taxes off the property, so it wouldn’t count as a debt for the city.