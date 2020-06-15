Sturgis City Council decides 80th Rally is on

The plan would cancel the use of fairgrounds, the B-1 flyover, photo towers, $105,000 in advertising, opening ceremonies and more.

Ainslie said having the Rally would allow the city to make guidelines for vendors, including social distancing and sanitizing. If the city canceled it, they wouldn’t be able to set those guidelines.

“The 80th would be greatly modified, it would not be what was planned six months to a year ago, Ainslie said. “It would be as safe as possible in city limits and what’s in city control.”

Ainslie also said the city is looking into mass testing to follow the Rally, although it’s not a guarantee, as well as looking into additional personal protection equipment for city employees.

Members of city staff reached out from mid-May to early June to local businesses, residents, campgrounds, hotels and state and federal legislators to gauge thoughts on hosting the Rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic — there have been 5,928 active cases in South Dakota, 892 of which are still active.