Sturgis City Council to discuss Rally at special meeting Monday

The city mailed 3,290 surveys to resident addresses used by the 2020 Census, according to the city’s website. Of those, about half — 1,816 surveys — were returned, with 62.9% indicating they’d like the rally to be postponed, while 37% said they would like the event to proceed and .4% included notes to say they didn’t care either way.

During the June 1 Sturgis City Council meeting, a resident told the City Council that she and many others did not receive the survey and would have liked to have given their input. She said she uses a PO Box address.

During the meeting, City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the contractor who mailed the surveys said they sent it to every resident. Ainslie said the city did the best it could and as cost efficiently as possible.

Cole told the Journal on Friday that he and the council aren’t necessarily leaning in one direction or another on the rally and that safety has been on his mind the most.

“We’re trying to follow all the protocols laid down by the CDC, and we have other things going on besides the rally,” Cole said. “Taking care of our staff is probably the biggest concern I have.”