Sturgis City Manager updates council on possible event center; council approves parade, 2021 budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | The City Council approved the first reading of the 2021 budget during its Monday meeting.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said not much changed from the budget that was first presented in July, but the three big changes between the July and August budgets are in the sales tax numbers from the general fund, capital improvement and equipment replacement fund.

Ainslie said one of the things that’s working for the city is that it doesn’t follow a baseline budget, which is what the federal government does.

“If you look over the past 10 years, according to inflation, our budget is 7.5% lower than the federal government,” Ainslie said. “I think that’s something the department heads take pride in.”

Ainslie gave a brief update on the possible event center and said on-site, structural and environmental analyses are in progress or completed, and the councilors will see report summaries once they’re completed.