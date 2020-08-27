Sturgis City Manager updates council on possible event center; council approves parade, 2021 budget

STURGIS | The City Council approved the first reading of the 2021 budget during its Monday meeting.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie said not much changed from the budget that was first presented in July, but the three big changes between the July and August budgets are in the sales tax numbers from the general fund, capital improvement and equipment replacement fund.
Ainslie said one of the things that’s working for the city is that it doesn’t follow a baseline budget, which is what the federal government does.
“If you look over the past 10 years, according to inflation, our budget is 7.5% lower than the federal government,” Ainslie said. “I think that’s something the department heads take pride in.”
Ainslie gave a brief update on the possible event center and said on-site, structural and environmental analyses are in progress or completed, and the councilors will see report summaries once they’re completed.
The council previously approved the purchase of the Mr. Al’s building for a Downtown Event Center 6-3 at its July 20 meeting. The building is about 11,250 square feet.
During the July meeting, Ainslie said the building could be used for storage for Music on Main and other downtown events, as well as restrooms, leaving about 9,000 square feet for event space and up to 600 guests.
The total purchase would be $1,270,000 with a $365,000 renovation budget, with revenue sources from the City’s Economic Development Loan Fund (25%) and Commercial Banks (75%), according to Ainslie’s July report.
During Monday’s meeting, Ainslie said the city is looking at other possible buildings for the possible event center.
The council also approved the first “Sturgis Supports All First Responders” parade, which will move from Scott Peterson Motors to the Sturgis Community Center parking lot by way of Junction, Harmon, Fulton, Park, Junction, Main and Fourth streets. The parade will include the county sheriff's department, Highway Patrol, Meade County dispatchers, fire, EMS and city police.
There will be a meet-and-greet following the parade. It will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and is sponsored by the city.
