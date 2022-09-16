Sturgis community to discuss aquatic park

Members of the Sturgis community will have two chances at public meetings to weigh in on the aquatics adventure park heading for the city.

The city will host two public meetings Sept. 20 and Oct. 4 where citizens can help design the proposed commercial and residential developments along with the community park.

The Sturgis City Council approved a contract with Fennell Design in June 2021 to develop three preliminary plans for the park. The plans were presented that winter and included possible layouts for the park, anticipated operations costs and a potential budget. The public was then asked to provide input and the contractor presented new plans.

The park could include a possible outdoor water park, a sand beach, splash pad and playground. There would also be an area for residential housing and commercial development.

The project would likely sit on a portion of 77 acres on Junction Avenue across from Scott Peterson Motors that the city council purchased for $1.4 million out of its reserves in March 2022.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city is currently completing the public input stage of the project. After completing the community meetings, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council will vote in late October and November. If approved, the designer will be selected.

The current total anticipated construction cost for the park is $5.5 million.

Ainslie said the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, which was formed in 2020 in response to the community's requests for a splash pad at the Community Center, has raised $400,000 in donations, grants and pledges as of Monday. The original goal was $350,000.

Ainslie said the city has $200,000 in its Capital Improvement Fund dedicated toward the splash pad, which is proposed to be incorporated with the adventure park. Additional funding would come from a TIF District formed around the homes and commercial areas.

He said the final business plan for operations has not been determined, but the city has received feedback from several people asking for the area to have free admittance with some charges to use some of the amenities.

If the council approves the project, the goal for the groundbreaking is spring 2023 with operations beginning in summer 2024.

"The proposed adventure park provides safe, affordable and unique outdoor recreational opportunities that are appealing to all ages," Ainslie said. "The park would enhance the quality of life of residents and assist in attracting visitors to Sturgis."

He said the park would be designed to correlate with the growing number of activities available to outdoor enthusiasts.