STURGIS | A proposal to delay the impending loss of ambulance services to approximately 4,000 rural Sturgis residents will likely come before the Sturgis City Council on July 15.
That’s the very day the council had designated on April 15 to redraw the boundaries of the city-run Sturgis Ambulance Service, drastically shrinking the area served by the ambulance service because of budget shortfalls over the last several years.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the Sturgis ambulance operated at an estimated $85,000 deficit in 2018 in spite of the city appropriating $100,000 for the service in each of the last five years.
Ainslie said the ambulance service would need an additional $60,000 annually to serve areas just outside of the Sturgis city limits, including campgrounds which host thousands of visitors during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Ainslie has said another $100,000 yearly will be needed to buy new ambulances as the current fleet of six reaches mileage maximums.
During an open forum portion of Monday's Sturgis city council meeting, Ross Lamphere, owner of a campground and representative of a citizens group formed to find a solution to the ambulance funding problem, read a letter composed by Edward Miller, owner of the Rush-No-More Campground and RV Resort located east of Sturgis near Tilford.
Miller’s letter stated that numerous recent meetings to discuss an ambulance funding solution have involved more than 125 people.
Several alternatives have been discussed, from forming an ambulance association with a board of directors to negotiate contracts with existing ambulance services, to billing county residents for ambulance services, or holding an election similar to a failed December 2018 vote to form an ambulance district to set taxes to fund services.
“Frankly there is still a lot of opposition to holding another vote and spending another $25,000 of taxpayer funds for an uncertain outcome,” Miller wrote.
“The consensus that is forming would be to privately collect the funds necessary to continue ambulance services,” he wrote.
Miller said the group wishes to expand an offer the city made to residents of the Blucksberg Addition, located just east of Sturgis along I-90 and nearby neighborhoods to provide service for an annual fee of $15 per resident, to include all of the estimated 4,000 residents currently in danger of losing service.
You have free articles remaining.
“This would result in a higher total sum of money for the service, while ensuring the widest coverage,” Miller wrote.
Miller’s letter stated the group needed more time to work out the details of any proposal in asking for the council to delay the scheduled July 15 date to redraw ambulance boundaries.
“We want to assure you we are committed to seeing this through to its implementation,” Miller wrote.
Without a delay, after July 15 the Sturgis Ambulance Service would provide service within the city limits of Sturgis, the Fort Meade VA Medical Center, National Forest land to the south of the city, Bureau of Land Management areas and segments of Interstate 90 to the west and east of Sturgis.
Other northern and eastern areas of expansive Meade County are served by other ambulance districts, including Newell, Faith and Enning, with southern areas of the county served by Piedmont and Rapid City, and small portions served by Wall and Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Residents in those areas either pay a yearly fee to support their volunteer ambulance service, or in the case of Piedmont, pay a levy governed by a tax district.
Sturgis mayor Mark Carstensen said the city and the council would look favorably on any good-faith effort to provide an additional stable funding source for the ambulance service.
“In my view, I look at this as a very large step in the right direction,” said Carstensen.”
Any vote to delay redrawing of the ambulance boundaries would require yes votes from of six of the nine council members.
Some members indicated a need for further persuasion.
“The mayor said he is happy with what has been brought forward. I’m not sure I’m completely happy yet,” said councilman Ron Waterland.