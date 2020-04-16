Sturgis council votes to enforce social distancing protocols at businesses

“In order to be fair and do what is meant to do to slow the spread, I thought that as a council we needed to give staff something they could hang their hats on when they say, ‘listen, we have a problem here and we need to do something,’” he said.

Ainslie said city staff has inspected more than 30 businesses.

Those who may not have been in compliance have worked to correct that, he said.

One particular area of concern is video lottery businesses.

Some have closed, while others have modified their layout so patrons are seated at least six feet apart.

Ainslie said video gaming employees have noticed customers from neighboring counties patronizing their businesses.

“I’ve heard from the hospital CEO that if you are attracting people from a broader area, it increases the likelihood that you are going to have a faster spread of the virus,” Ainslie said.

Dawn Grenstiner, an employee with BJ’s Country Store and Poker Alice Casino in Sturgis, said they have shut off machines and moved others to meet the CDC six feet social distancing protocol.