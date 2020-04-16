Sturgis council votes to enforce social distancing protocols at businesses

STURGIS | A resolution passed by the Sturgis City Council on Wednesday evening gives the city the authority to enforce guidelines to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the city is not aiming to shut down businesses adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including social distancing protocols to keep patrons six feet apart.
“We’re not changing our stance on anything at this point in time. We are just giving our municipality some ability to enforce some things,” he said. “This gives us more of a hammer, and hopefully we will never have to use it.”
The resolution, passed unanimously, defines a violation of the CDC guidelines as a nuisance that must be abated through the city’s process. If the nuisance is not abated, the city will fine the business $100 on the first day, $200 on the second day and $300 for the third and any subsequent days thereafter.
“Of course, that is not what we want to get to,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
Introducing the resolution at Wednesday’s special meeting, held with council members and a few spectators sitting apart in newly-remodeled Sturgis City Hall chambers, Carstensen said many Sturgis businesses have already closed or modified their operations.
But, the mayor said, the city is still facing situations where people are not following CDC guidelines.
“In order to be fair and do what is meant to do to slow the spread, I thought that as a council we needed to give staff something they could hang their hats on when they say, ‘listen, we have a problem here and we need to do something,’” he said.
Ainslie said city staff has inspected more than 30 businesses.
Those who may not have been in compliance have worked to correct that, he said.
One particular area of concern is video lottery businesses.
Some have closed, while others have modified their layout so patrons are seated at least six feet apart.
Ainslie said video gaming employees have noticed customers from neighboring counties patronizing their businesses.
“I’ve heard from the hospital CEO that if you are attracting people from a broader area, it increases the likelihood that you are going to have a faster spread of the virus,” Ainslie said.
Dawn Grenstiner, an employee with BJ’s Country Store and Poker Alice Casino in Sturgis, said they have shut off machines and moved others to meet the CDC six feet social distancing protocol.
She also said that the casino has an attendant on the floor at all times, and when a player vacates a machine, it is wiped down.
Also as of April 9, all Sturgis city employees are required to wear protective face masks when interacting with the public or when conducting business in a public place.
This mandate includes the Public Works Department, the Police Department, Ambulance Service, and all others working in public spaces, according to city spokesperson Christina Steele.
The Spearfish City Council, meanwhile, voted to extend an ordinance through April 30 closing businesses of public accommodation such as restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs, to on-site/on-sale patrons, according to a release from the city.
Businesses can continue to provide takeout, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services using social distancing practices and following all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This pandemic continues to impact daily life around the world, and so far, with numbers of confirmed cases holding steady in West River, the measures in place are working to flatten the curve,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said.
The council also tabled the first reading of Ordinance 1316, which, if approved, would extend the measures.
The first reading was postponed until April 23 when a special City Council meeting will take place; details about the meeting, to occur via teleconference, will be posted online, the release stated.
