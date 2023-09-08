The Sturgis City Council has hit pause on its quest to fill the vacant city manager position. The decision comes in the wake of leading candidates withdrawing from the selection process, leaving city officials contemplating their next steps.

The vacancy arose following the departure of Daniel Ainslie, who served as Sturgis City Manager for 11 years before departing in April. Ainslie now works as the Finance Director for Rapid City. Since then, the city council embarked on a search to identify his successor. They initially opened the city manager position on Tuesday, May 2, narrowing down the field of applicants to seven candidates. Subsequent rounds of interviews led to a final shortlist of two candidates.

The council's plan was to invite these two finalists for meetings with the mayor, council members, city staff, community leaders, and a group of residents in mid-September. However, just as the finish line was in sight, the two finalists withdrew their names from consideration, bringing the selection process to an unexpected halt.

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen expressed gratitude to the candidates who withdrew and acknowledged that they felt it wasn't the right opportunity for them at this time. With the search temporarily on hold, the mayor and council will confer to determine their next course of action.

The city manager serves as the top appointed executive in Sturgis and is entrusted with executing policies and programs established by the elected Sturgis City Council. The role's powers and responsibilities are dictated by state and local laws, as detailed in the city's job description.

Mayor Carstensen emphasized the importance of finding the right candidate to lead Sturgis. “The ideal candidate will be a visionary, strategic and a high-energy leader who can work with the city council, staff and key stakeholders to help our community grow and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Carstensen said.

The city will revisit the search for a new city manager once the South Dakota Supreme Court reaches a decision regarding the city’s employment of a city manager. The anticipation is that the search will be relaunched once legal uncertainties are resolved.