STURGIS | George Jenter is glad he didn’t heed the advice he got back in 1972.
At the time, Jenter had been an assistant team physician for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League for a couple years, but he had decided to continue his career in family medicine and move to western South Dakota.
Jenter recalls Chiefs quarterback, NFL Hall of Famer Len Dawson, and defensive safety Johnny Robinson trying to talk him out of leaving football.
“Those people up there are too tough,” said Dawson, referring to South Dakotans. “They won’t go see a doctor.”
“You’ll starve,” Dawson said.
But Jenter came to South Dakota anyway and certainly hasn’t gone hungry during a long medical career, which will wrap up when he hangs up his stethoscope and closes his Sturgis Medical Center practice at the end of January.
“I just thought when you’re ahead of the game, why not get out when you’re healthy,” said Jenter, now 72.
Jenter grew up in Centerville, named for its location midway between Yankton and Sioux Falls.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota, and his medical degree at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri.
He first came to Sturgis as a student physician in 1969, treating basic maladies at the old Massa-Berry Clinic on Main Street.
His first impression of western South Dakota, in June of that year, was skewed.
“When I got out here it was snowing,” he said. “I thought maybe I was in Siberia.”
The following year, Jenter combined his medical training with his love of sports.
He first tried the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and was turned down.
He then wrote a letter to the Chiefs team physician, who was also a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
“He said come on over and we’ll try it for a couple weeks,” Jenter said.
Jenter wound up as a member of the Chiefs medical staff for two seasons.
“As far as I know, I was the only medical student traveling with a professional football team in the country,” he said.
Eventually, however, the call of the Black Hills and Sturgis overruled his desire to stay in professional football.
“I could have stayed, but I knew if I stayed down there I’d die young,” he said.
“I was kind of burning the candle at both ends. There’s such a tremendous social life in the NFL,” he said.
He rejoined the Massa-Berry Clinic in 1972 and practiced family medicine there for 11 years.
In 1983 he left to establish his own practice, working out of his home in Sturgis for a time and opening an office in what is now Summerset.
Later he helped build the office complex on Ball Park Road, home to his Sturgis Medical Center practice for many years.
Jenter continued to fuel his love of sports, providing free high school sports physicals and serving as team physician for the Sturgis Scooper football team.
In 2005, Jenter stepped up as owner of the Black Hills Red Dogs indoor football team in Rapid City, keeping the team going through tough financial times.
He eventually put the team’s assets up for sale on eBay, and finally sold to another indoor football team, the short-lived Rapid City Flying Aces, in 2007.
In 1973 Jenter fed another passion by becoming certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to provide pilot’s physicals.
“I really enjoy aviation and pilots and people who are into that,” he said.
A love of hunting led him to sponsor free youth hunting clinics in Newell for 20 years.
Jenter and his wife, Ellen, were also instrumental in the construction of Aspen Grove Assisted Living Center, which opened in 2013.
Jenter said family medicine has changed greatly over the years.
In the ‘60s and ‘70s, diligent physicians could keep up with advances in treatment. Now those advancements, increased regulations and the era of specialists and subspecialists in care have made it more difficult to stay abreast.
“It’s just a lot of information for one person to retain,” he said.
Jenter isn’t selling his practice. A doctor in Deadwood has agreed to take over the aviation physicals, and other physicians in Sturgis will see his patients.
Once retired, Jenter hopes to travel more and complete a backlog of projects that have built up.
One trip in his immediate future could be to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.
Jenter’s Kansas City Chiefs are one win away, facing the New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC championship game.
“I would pick the Chiefs. I hope to see them go all the way,” he said.
Even with Jenter’s lifelong love of football, he has no regrets for giving up his role in the NFL.
He wouldn’t trade his life and long career in Sturgis for anything, he said.
“I love the people. I love the weather. There’s no crime, and it’s just a real pretty place to live,” he said. “I’m glad I came here.”