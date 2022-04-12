Sturgis election results pending as of 10 p.m. Tuesday

Results from a competitive Sturgis City Council and mayoral election were still not known late Tuesday, as the city finance office had not yet released voter counts as of 10 p.m.

The municipal election saw incumbent Mayor Mark Carstensen being challenged by Tammy Bohn. For the Ward 1 City Council race, incumbent Mike Bachand faced challenger Brenda Vasknetz. In Ward 3, incumbent Jason Anderson did not file for re-election, but there is a three-way race between candidates Sean Natchke, David Murtha and Preston Williams. Ward 4 incumbent Kevin Forrester faced a challenge by Justin Bohn.

There was no competitive race for City Council in Ward 2, where incumbent David Martinson will retain his seat. Voters in Ward 2 did have a ballot for the mayoral race, as did all other city wards.

Extremely high voter turnout was expected for early in-person absentee voting at the Sturgis City Finance Office, absentee voting by mail and election day voting at the Sturgis Community Center.

According to the city finance office's election page on the city of Sturgis website, unofficial results are expected to be released on the city's website and the city's Facebook page as soon as the results are known. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, those results had not been posted.

Official results will be declared within seven days once the votes have been canvassed. The new City Council and mayor will be sworn in and seated at the Council's May 2 meeting.

The Journal will publish the unofficial election results when they are available.

