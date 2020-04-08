Sturgis graduate Holly Gerberding wins Summit League pentathlon

Sturgis Brown graduate Holly Gerberding went from walk-on to Summit League champion as a multi-event performer for the University of South Dakota.
It proved to be quite the learning experience for Gerberding, who was new to the multi-events in college.
Gerberding, a junior at USD, captured her first Summit League title with a personal best 3,759 points in the pentathlon Feb. 27. She opened the five-event competition with a win in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.96 seconds and remained consistent throughout, placing third in the shot put (38-feet, 0¾ inches, third in the long jump (18-1¾) and third in the 800 meters (2:22.89)
"Going into conference, I knew I had the lead, but it is different than just competing in a single event because throughout the day things fluctuate," Gerberding told the Journal this week. "You can have a good hurdles race, but then not high jump very well. It's a very delicate event.
Gerberding said she wasn't focused on winning the title, but taking each event as it was, and then on to what was up next.
Leading from start to finish, Gerberding and her coach, Lucky Huber, talked about how to approach the final event, the 800, as she was also competing in the open hurdles (60), open long jump and 4X400 relay.
She wanted to have some energy left for those open events. She would go on to get eighth in the 60 hurdles and fourth in the 4X400 relay.
"In the 800, the girl below me was 90 points behind me and the girl in third was 200," she said. "I knew the girl in third could run a really good 800, but she wouldn't have enough to pass me, so I was more concerned with the girl in second place. My strategy was to just sit behind the girl in second and let her dictate the race. I just sat behind her and kind of hung on."
Unofficially, she knew she had won the pentathlon, but admittedly she was a bit nervous waiting for the official results.
"When the official results were out, it was one of the greatest feelings," she said. "It was an incredible experience because all of my teammates were there to cheer me on."
Gerberding said the pentathlon is an unique event because the athlete gets to know all of the training groups within the team.
Multis also get to know athletes from the other schools in the conference, forming a friendship with many of them.
"While it is a competitive atmosphere, you feel like you are competing with all of your best friends," she said.
Initially recruited to USD for hurdling, Gerberding, a six-time state medalist, only ran the hurdles and a couple of relays in high school. For about the first month-and-a-half of training as a freshman, she said it was all uniform. But Huber approached her and asked her how she felt about becoming a multi.
"I really didn't know anything about it at the time, but after talking to him, and my other teammates who did the multi, I decided, 'Yeah, what the heck,' she said.
"It was definitely a steep learning curve, so my freshman year was a bit rough. Once I got the hang of things, last year things started to click pretty well, and this year, I was very excited about where I was."
She said the hardest events for her to learn were the high jump and the javelin (in the outdoors heptathlon).
The main thing was to just have patience and trust the process.
"As a senior coming out of high school in athletics, you are used to being at the top of where you went, then you get to college and it is all new and you're kind of down the totem pole a little bit," she said. "It' just trusting your coach and understanding that it is a huge adjustment physically. It takes about a year to get adjusted."
She added that the moments that get really tough you have to remember why you are there.
"You have to remember that you love the sport. Winning is fun and everything, but the best moments that I have had in track is after practice just hanging out with the girls, and the fun things that happen with my teammates," she said.
As a walk-on her freshman year, she had no real idea of what that would mean once she got to school. But she said the USD program treats the national champion (Chris Nilsen in the pole vault) the same as a walk-on.
"My expectations weren't all that high. I just knew that I loved track and I loved doing it. I just work hard at practice and do the best that I can," she said.
Her top pentathlon score as a freshman was 2,940 points. As a sophomore, she placed seventh in the pentathlon at the Summit League Championships with 3,449 points. She also earned all-Summit League honors as a part of the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay and also placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.71
Whether it is in the classroom or on the track, she said if you try your best, things tend to work out that way.
"I try to take things day-by-day and practice-by-practice, and not get overwhelmed by the big picture," she said.
A medical biology major, she hopes to go to med school and be a doctor. Naturally as a multi athlete, she is interested in "about everything" in medicine.
She'll be eligible for one more indoor season and because of the cancellation this season, two outdoor seasons.
It will be a tough, but interesting decision she makes on whether to go one or two more years outdoors.
"I think our program is unique in the fact that he (Huber) cares as much for us as athletes as hes does as students. He understands that track will eventually end, and if we have a degree, it needs to be useful in the real world," Gerberding said. "He is just as much of a proponent of me getting into med school as my family is. But we have also talked about the idea of taking a fifth year and getting a master's in healthcare administration and competing in that outdoor season. This unexpected cancellation of the outdoor season makes me realize that I am not ready to say goodbye to track right yet."
Gerberding was on spring break when the NCAA decided to cancel the outdoor season. She was texting her coach on what workouts he wanted her to do when things fell apart.
"It is hard because when my daily basis evolves around track, what time practice is and when there are track meets, and it is taken away. It has been quite an adjustment," she said. "I'm still trying to accept that I don't have a meet next week. This week we were supposed to be in Kansas."
Instead, she is at her family home in Sturgis and preparing for the next indoor season this fall and winter.
She is still trying to work out the normal six days a week, do workouts and still maintain social distancing by going on runs or at the track.
"You still try to keep the similar intensity that training at school is, but also accepting that there are limitations there," she said. "Working out kind of keeps you sane and keeps the normality of things."
