Sturgis graduate Holly Gerberding wins Summit League pentathlon

"My expectations weren't all that high. I just knew that I loved track and I loved doing it. I just work hard at practice and do the best that I can," she said.

Her top pentathlon score as a freshman was 2,940 points. As a sophomore, she placed seventh in the pentathlon at the Summit League Championships with 3,449 points. She also earned all-Summit League honors as a part of the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay and also placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.71

Whether it is in the classroom or on the track, she said if you try your best, things tend to work out that way.

"I try to take things day-by-day and practice-by-practice, and not get overwhelmed by the big picture," she said.

A medical biology major, she hopes to go to med school and be a doctor. Naturally as a multi athlete, she is interested in "about everything" in medicine.

She'll be eligible for one more indoor season and because of the cancellation this season, two outdoor seasons.

It will be a tough, but interesting decision she makes on whether to go one or two more years outdoors.