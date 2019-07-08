STURGIS | A home in south Sturgis suffered serious damage after a fire ignited in an attached garage.
The home's owners were not there when the fire started, but firefighters rescued two pets inside the home in the 2300 block of South Baldwin Street.
Neighbors reported dark smoke coming from the garage about 8:15 p.m.
Sturgis Fire Chief Shawn Barrows said the garage and a vehicle inside were a total loss, with fire also reaching the home's kitchen through a common attic space.
Firefighters from Sturgis and Whitewood brought the blaze under control in about an hour. Barrows said no cause of the fire has been determined.