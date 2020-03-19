Sturgis launches Good Deeds program for elderly, at-risk residents

STURGIS | As efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus become more urgent, the city of Sturgis has formulated a program to help those considered to be the most at risk in the community.

The Good Deeds initiative will assist high-risk residents 60 and older and those with chronic medical conditions by providing grocery shopping and home delivery services.

According to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie, the city hopes high-risk residents will feel they can stay at home in a safe environment and not be forced to go out in the public to get their groceries and other necessities.

The free shopping and delivery services will be provided by city staff as well as community organizations that are willing to serve as volunteers. This service started Thursday, March 19.

How to use this service:

Call the Sturgis Library at 605-347-2624 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

City staff will help place orders. Items may include groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities. Books and audio-video resources from the Library can also be included.

A volunteer or staff member will fill an order (if items are available) at a local store and will deliver free of charge to residences.