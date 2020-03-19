Sturgis launches Good Deeds program for elderly, at-risk residents

STURGIS | As efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus become more urgent, the city of Sturgis has formulated a program to help those considered to be the most at risk in the community.
The Good Deeds initiative will assist high-risk residents 60 and older and those with chronic medical conditions by providing grocery shopping and home delivery services.
According to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie, the city hopes high-risk residents will feel they can stay at home in a safe environment and not be forced to go out in the public to get their groceries and other necessities.
The free shopping and delivery services will be provided by city staff as well as community organizations that are willing to serve as volunteers. This service started Thursday, March 19.
How to use this service:
- Call the Sturgis Library at 605-347-2624 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
- City staff will help place orders. Items may include groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities. Books and audio-video resources from the Library can also be included.
- A volunteer or staff member will fill an order (if items are available) at a local store and will deliver free of charge to residences.
Residents will need to pay for the items with cash or check when the delivery is made. There is a $50 limit on grocery orders, but participants can order as many times during the week as needed.
County Drug will provide free delivery within the Sturgis City limits to anyone who needs a prescription filled. For those living outside the city, mail-order delivery is available. Call 605-347-2466 for more information.
Individual or service groups interested in volunteering to assist with this program, contact Tammy Even at 605-347-4422 ext. 207.
In addition to the implementation of the Good Deeds program, the city will be enacting the following protocols:
Maintaining closure of the Sturgis Library, Community Center, and Auditorium
Offering online utility billing and payment via the XpressBill Pay program
Maintaining the utility bill drop-box at the Community Center
Opening an additional bill drop-box at the front door to City Hall starting Monday, March 23
Offering online and drive-up library services
Require all contractor permits and licenses be obtained online through CitizenServe
Provide the ability for citizens to call-in questions and comments during public meetings
Provide live streaming service on Facebook during City Council meetings
Encourage residents to call with questions instead of walking into city facilities. To ensure this guideline is being met, the public should call in advance to make an appointment when required to conduct business face to face.
Beginning the week of March 23, City Hall will be closed on Fridays to further limit the risk of exposure.
The city of Sturgis continues to monitor information from the CDC, the State Department of Health, and local health-care providers.