Sturgis light to be removed following rally

Sturgis's Lazelle Street and Eighth Street intersection will turn into a two-way stop after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said the lights will be shut off and covered when the temporary signals are taken down.

Bush said a traffic study was completed after community members requested a permanent light at the Nellie Street and Lazelle Street intersection. He said the traffic study showed the intersection did not warrant a permanent light based on pedestrian traffic and traffic flow.

He said they realized if that intersection did not warrant the light, neither would the Lazelle Street and Eighth Street intersection.

"When we had the cement plant and a school over there, it made sense to have that signal there," he said. "They're not there anymore and there's not a real reason to stop traffic."

Bush said it makes more sense to have a stop sign on the side road, or Eighth Street, and to have free flowing traffic on Lazelle Street.

"Even during the rally, we don't see traffic backing up that far."

The state Department of Transportation concluded the light was not necessary based on vehicle counts, pedestrian counts, traffic flow patterns, crash history and overall roadway network needs.

He said the stop signs are already in place for the two-way.

According to the DOT, the signal heads will remain in place for annual use during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.