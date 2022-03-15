Sturgis man arrested following Spearfish bank robbery

A Sturgis man has been arrested following a bank robbery Monday in Spearfish.

Derec Darren Dufek, 31, was arrested in Deadwood shortly after the heist and is facing robbery and grand theft charges.

According to the Spearfish Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday from Great Western Bank in the 500 block of Main Street stating the bank had been robbed.

Investigators said a male subject entered the bank, presented a threatening note to a teller demanding money and then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police gathered witness statements and obtained video of the robbery. Police said the evidence gave them a description of not only the suspect, but also the suspect's vehicle.

Just over an hour later, police said the suspect's vehicle was located in Deadwood by law enforcement. When additional law enforcement arrived, investigators said they were able to seize more evidence and identify Dufec as the suspect.

Dufec was arrested in Deadwood and faces charges of robbery and grand theft. Spearfish police said he may also face federal charges. A check of the state's online court system did not return a previous criminal history of Durfec.

Spearfish police said they had assistance in the investigation from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Deadwood Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

