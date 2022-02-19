Sturgis man brings Fort Meade's history to life

STURGIS | Randy Bender grew up at Fort Meade in the 1960s and '70s, fascinated by the rich frontier lore seeping from every sandstone block, brick and board of the old cavalry fort east of Sturgis.

Bender inherited more than an appreciation of history from his father, Robert “Bob” Bender, who was a social worker for the Veterans Administration Medical Center at the fort, moving his family from Iowa in 1967.

Randy, a 1974 graduate of Sturgis Brown High School, also carried forward a talent for the theater from his father, who died in 2015.

Bob Bender was long active in local theater productions, even playing a minor speaking role of a railroad conductor in a 1979 TV movie “Gunsmoke” episode entitled “Orphan Train”, filmed in the Black Hills.

After 30 years of touring with the Covenant Players International Repertory Company, Randy returned to Sturgis with his wife Elvira and resumed his love of frontier history, serving on the board for the Old Fort Meade Cavalry Museum, and portraying history through song and spoken word.

He presented his latest one-man show, “Stories and Songs of Old Fort Meade”, on Friday at the Sturgis Public Library as part of the Sturgis Area Arts Council series History at High Noon.

Friday’s show included frontier-era songs and brief vignettes of three men buried at the old Fort Meade Cemetery, located among the pines on a hillside just to the southwest of Fort Meade.

He opened with the tale of Peter Coleman, a cavalry farrier who died in 1899. The Black Hills Press newspaper, Bender said, reported that Coleman was “admitted to hospital for repair of injuries sustained after contact with the business end of a vicious horse.”

Donning an Irish brogue, Bender told the story of Thomas Keogh, a “plain ornery civilian” who died on New Year’s Day 1880 after first, severe frostbite which cost him both of his feet, then succumbing to a fatal case of typhoid fever.

“The frontier army even gave me a place to rest me tired old bones, and that’s what I call being downright neighborly,” said Bender, speaking as Keogh.

Bender also spoke as Pvt. Charles McAnnich, a trooper with Company M of the 13th Cavalry Co., killed by a gunshot wound inflicted by a fellow trooper as they tried to stop a drunken barracks-mate in 1901.

In an interview prior to Friday’s presentation, Bender said he based his portrayals on information from author and historian Phyllis Egge, who researched the 188 men, women and children of multiple races, military and civilian alike, interred at the old cemetery, which is administered by nearby Black Hills National Cemetery.

“It’s a one-man version of what we used to do on Memorial Day, Voices from the Hilltop, where we had re-enactors at the old cemetery,” Bender said.

Friday’s presentation concluded with Bender donning a cavalry officer’s long blue woolen coat and cap to portray Col. Caleb Carlton, 8th Cavalry commander at Fort Meade during the 1890s.

Carlton tells of the first playing of the Star-Spangled Banner during evening retreat and at the end of ceremonies and concerts at the fort, starting in 1892.

The Francis Scott Key poem, The Defense of Fort McHenry, was put to music and eventually ordered to be played at all U.S. military posts.

Congress unanimously approved The Star-Spangled Banner as the U.S. National Anthem in 1931.

“It was that progression that started at Fort Meade. From there, other local militias and other commanders started doing it,” Bender said.

Bender, also part of a rotation of summer presenters for the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish, said his portrayal of Col. Carlton is most requested because of the idea that a frontier post in the middle of nowhere could be the impetus for the start of the National Anthem.

“I’ve had people come up to me in tears and thanking me for reminding what that song means to our country,” he said.

Bender also sang the second and third verses of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“So many people are surprised to learn there’s more than one verse,” he said.

Friday’s History at High Noon presentation can be found under the Sturgis Public Library’s link on YouTube.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0