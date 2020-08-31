 Skip to main content
Sturgis man identified as victim in motorcycle crash
A Sturgis man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash near his home town last week. 

Paul Strain, 60, was killed last Wednesday night when he crashed five miles west of Sturgis, according to a news release from Highway Patrol. 

The crash occurred at 10:40 pm on mile marker 49 of Highway 14A. Strain was driving a Yamaha XVS 1100 eastbound when he went off the road, hit a guardrail on the south side of the road, and was thrown from the vehicle. Strain, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and all information is preliminary at this time. ​

