A South Dakota Army National Guard Soldier was named the 2018 Soldier of the Year for the Army National Guard during its Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.
Spc. Bailey Ruff of Sturgis, and a member with the Sturgis-based Detachment 2, 842nd Engineer Company, competed against the top National Guard Soldiers from across the country in a six-day, 13-event competition that tested them physically and mentally.
Ruff is the first soldier from South Dakota to win Soldier of the Year honors at the Army National Guard level.