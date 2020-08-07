Sturgis mayor officially proclaims rally week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen officially proclaimed the start of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Friday afternoon.

He proclaimed Aug. 7 as the grand opening for the rally on the Harley-Davidson Rally Point stage, which stood in place of the opening ceremony that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the last decade, we’ve evolved the opening ceremonies,” he said. “I didn’t think we’d evolve to this.”

Carstensen, reading the proclamation, said the rally has provided entertainment, races and economic growth for Sturgis for 80 years.

Carstensen was joined by Noala Fritz who introduced the “Remembering Our Fallen” towers honoring the fallen men and women who have served our country.

“Home of the free because of the brave all gave some — these men and women gave their all,” she said.

Fritz said the towers began in 2010 with 21 towers and has now grown to 29.

She said the display has traveled to 44 states and been displayed about 80 times.