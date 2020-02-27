Sturgis motorcycle club hopes to delay annexation of its property

STURGIS | A Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club spokesman said the club’s opposition to the city of Sturgis annexing the club’s property on the western edge of town goes further than the potential for a higher property tax burden.

The city held a first public hearing on Feb. 3 on a resolution of intent to annex both the Gypsies club grounds, along with a second resolution of intent to annex an adjacent parcel in Murray Addition, home to the Big Rig Campground that hosts large recreational vehicles during the rally.

A second and final public hearing on both resolutions is set for the Monday council meeting in Sturgis.

Gypsies’ board President Brett Winsell of Sturgis said the Jackpine Gypsies currently pays about $7,000 per year in county and school taxes, along with a much higher rate for city water and sewer.

The water and sewer rate would be lower after annexation, but the club would be paying about $2,500 more annually in city taxes.

“The tax thing is really not the issue,” said Winsell.

The club, he said, is more concerned with current and future city ordinances concerning noise, signage and more issues that may prevent the club from staging its races and other events on the grounds.

