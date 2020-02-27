Sturgis motorcycle club hopes to delay annexation of its property

STURGIS | A Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club spokesman said the club’s opposition to the city of Sturgis annexing the club’s property on the western edge of town goes further than the potential for a higher property tax burden.
The city held a first public hearing on Feb. 3 on a resolution of intent to annex both the Gypsies club grounds, along with a second resolution of intent to annex an adjacent parcel in Murray Addition, home to the Big Rig Campground that hosts large recreational vehicles during the rally.
A second and final public hearing on both resolutions is set for the Monday council meeting in Sturgis.
Gypsies’ board President Brett Winsell of Sturgis said the Jackpine Gypsies currently pays about $7,000 per year in county and school taxes, along with a much higher rate for city water and sewer.
The water and sewer rate would be lower after annexation, but the club would be paying about $2,500 more annually in city taxes.
“The tax thing is really not the issue,” said Winsell.
The club, he said, is more concerned with current and future city ordinances concerning noise, signage and more issues that may prevent the club from staging its races and other events on the grounds.
The Jackpine Gypsies and founder J.C. Pappy Hoel began the Sturgis motorcycle rally in 1938 and have hosted motorcycle races, hill climbs, motocross and other events, both at the Sturgis Fairgrounds and on the Gypsies Club Grounds, which includes the Hoel Short Track, a one-sixth mile dirt oval, a motocross course adjacent to the west and hill climb course located to the south along Short Track Road.
There will be a public hearing Monday followed by a council vote on the intent to annex. Winsell, however, hopes to defer final passage until more questions have been answered in relation to its operation of a racing facility inside city limits.
“We’re simply saying if we get annexed let’s make sure we’ve taken our time to go through this and figure something out that would let us continue to do what we’re doing, that wouldn’t be in direct conflict with any current or future ordinances,” Winsell said.
At last month’s city council meeting, City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the Jackpine Gypsies and Murray Addition parcels met most if not all state statutes' criteria governing annexed contiguous properties by a municipality.
Both properties benefit from city services, including road maintenance and police, fire and ambulance service, and should pay for those services, he said.
“The city’s potential annexation of the property owned by the Jackpine Gypsies is in the best interests of the city,” Ainslie said on Feb. 3. “It’s important that everyone pays for the actual maintenance of those roads.”
Winsell said the club first learned of the city’s intent to annex through newspaper reports.
“The big issue is the way this is being rushed through. It’s really being pushed,” Winsell said. “It’s a lot bigger issue than the time it’s been given.”