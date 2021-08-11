Sturgis Motorcycle Rally honors service members, veterans

"John's love of the rally led him to collect a patch from every year starting in 1974," Carstensen said.

The mayor presented a special award to Coyle at the ceremony to thank him for representing the community and for "loyal dedication to volunteer wherever and whenever needed."

Carstensen also honored Edgemont native Walter Staubers, 90, who joined the South Dakota National Guard while still in high school and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Staubers served in the Navy for 27 years.

"After officer's candidate school, he worked his way up the ranks, ultimately becoming a captain," Carstensen said. "Walt served as an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy for two years and had command of three ships."

During his command, Staubers was invited to lunch with Prince Charles of England and was presented at court to the Queen of Denmark.

Staubers retired from the Navy in 1979 and moved back to Sturgis, where he collects and sells antiques and also flips houses for sale. Staubers served on several committees in the city and helped supervise a parking lot for the Knights of Columbus during the rally. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 25 years.

To thank Staubers for his service in the Navy and to the city of Sturgis, Carstensen proclaimed Tuesday as Walter Staubers Day in addition to Military Appreciation Day.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.