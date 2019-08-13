A Yuma, Colo., man died Sunday of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 9 west of Rapid City near Johnson Siding, becoming the third recorded fatality of this year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Authorities identified the man as Tony Weber, 67.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Weber’s 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide was northbound on Norris Peak Road when he lost control while approaching a bridge. The motorcycle slid into a ditch and struck a barbed wire fence.
You have free articles remaining.
Weber was not wearing a helmet and was initially reported to have suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital where he died.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.